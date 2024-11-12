Marvel Legends Deadpool & Wolverine Action Figures Are Some Of The MCU's Best Collectibles

Let's start off with Deadpool. Only recently did the Merc with a Mouth get a proper Marvel Legends action figure, as he appears in the movies of 20th Century Fox. That's because Hasbro didn't have the rights to Fox's version of the character, but since he came under the ownership of Disney and Marvel Studios again, that means the "Deadpool" franchise could finally get some proper action figures.

This one for "Deadpool & Wolverine" is much different from the previous iterations, because it's the most vibrantly colored red suit that we've ever seen him in, and that color comes to life wonderfully in this figure. Plus, the texture on the suit is especially detailed, and even the belt gets some nice color variation.

Ethan Anderton

Deadpool is articulated in all the right places, including that torso hinge for more dynamic posing, though it can be difficult to position him in cool poses without the help of a figure stand (not included). He also comes with both dual pistols and dual swords, and all four weapons have their own holsters on Deadpool's body, and he has two sets of hands for holding each of the weapons. As an additional accessory, he also comes with the simply named "baby knife," which is perfect for close-quarter stabbing. While it might have been nice if the guns were the gold-plated pistoleros that Wade eventually lifts from the deceased Nicepool (played by Gordon Reynolds), it's hard to complain when the figure looks this good.

However, one detail that I will register a gripe about is the continued lack of an unmasked Wade Wilson head featuring the scorched likeness of Ryan Reynolds. Is the licensing too expensive? Do they think no one wants an unmasked Deadpool figure, especially when it has the look of a melted testicle that vaguely resembles a movie star? I don't know what the reasoning is, but I hope that there's eventually a Deadpool figure that gives us an unmasked head sculpt.