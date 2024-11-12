Marvel Legends Deadpool & Wolverine Action Figures Are Some Of The MCU's Best Collectibles
"Deadpool & Wolverine" became one of the biggest movies of 2024, coming in just behind Pixar's "Inside Out 2" at both the domestic and global box office. That's not bad for an R-rated movie, especially at a time when the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn't exactly operating at the high level of quality it did during the Infinity Saga's run. But "Deadpool & Wolverine" had the benefit of both bringing the foul-mouthed Wade Wilson into the MCU for the first time as well as bringing back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, creating a bridge to the X-Men universe movies released by 20th Century Fox. The result was a thoroughly entertaining comic book flick, even if the story left something to be desired, because the team-up of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds was simply irresistible.
Now, you can bring that terrific team-up home to you collectible shelf, courtesy of Hasbro's Marvel Legends line of action figures. The line-up of toys inspired by the MCU hasn't been super plentiful this year, but "Deadpool & Wolverine" just got a small run of figures in honor of the blockbuster sequel, and let me tell you that they're among the most impressive and detailed action figures from the MCU that Hasbro has ever released. They might even rival the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" line of action figures that were already pretty awesome. Hasbro sent a quartet of "Deadpool & Wolverine" figures for me to check out, and you can take a closer look with me below.
Deadpool is ready for action, but he's missing one key accessory
Let's start off with Deadpool. Only recently did the Merc with a Mouth get a proper Marvel Legends action figure, as he appears in the movies of 20th Century Fox. That's because Hasbro didn't have the rights to Fox's version of the character, but since he came under the ownership of Disney and Marvel Studios again, that means the "Deadpool" franchise could finally get some proper action figures.
This one for "Deadpool & Wolverine" is much different from the previous iterations, because it's the most vibrantly colored red suit that we've ever seen him in, and that color comes to life wonderfully in this figure. Plus, the texture on the suit is especially detailed, and even the belt gets some nice color variation.
Deadpool is articulated in all the right places, including that torso hinge for more dynamic posing, though it can be difficult to position him in cool poses without the help of a figure stand (not included). He also comes with both dual pistols and dual swords, and all four weapons have their own holsters on Deadpool's body, and he has two sets of hands for holding each of the weapons. As an additional accessory, he also comes with the simply named "baby knife," which is perfect for close-quarter stabbing. While it might have been nice if the guns were the gold-plated pistoleros that Wade eventually lifts from the deceased Nicepool (played by Gordon Reynolds), it's hard to complain when the figure looks this good.
However, one detail that I will register a gripe about is the continued lack of an unmasked Wade Wilson head featuring the scorched likeness of Ryan Reynolds. Is the licensing too expensive? Do they think no one wants an unmasked Deadpool figure, especially when it has the look of a melted testicle that vaguely resembles a movie star? I don't know what the reasoning is, but I hope that there's eventually a Deadpool figure that gives us an unmasked head sculpt.
The best Hugh Jackman action figure on this scale
You know who isn't missing an unmasked head sculpt? It's the latest version of Wolverine played by Hugh Jackman. While this isn't any version of Logan that we've seen in the X-Men movies before, this version of the mutant still has the unmistakable scowl of Hugh Jackman. From the signature hairstyle to the furrowed brow, the unmasked head sculpt of Wolverine is one of the best head sculpts that Marvel Legends has ever done, right on par with the trio of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire for "Spider-Man: No Way Home." You can even see some of the aged wrinkles around his eyes.
Just like the Deadpool figure, the suit is exquisitely textured, and the color details with the blue and black accents are done quite well. Also like the Deadpool figure, some of the more preferred poses to make Wolverine look awesome require the assistance of a figure stand (again, not included). Wolverine also comes with alternate hands, one closed fist, and another slightly open, both without the claws drawn.
But there is one shortcoming with this figure, and it's the lack of varied expressions in the head sculpt. One of the head sculpts should have made Wolverine looked filled with rage. Either one would have worked, but as it is, the facial expression on the sculpt with the full Wolverine mask and head-wings doesn't make for an intimidating look for the superhero. No matter how you pose him, he doesn't exactly look ready for battle, and an alternate head sculpt would have fixed that. Furthermore, having alternate, bare arms would have been a nice touch, since he eventually loses his sleeves while in the yellow suit. But even so, this figure is still outstanding.
Even the second Hugh Jackman figure is awesome, and it has Headpool
For those looking for a different kind of Wolverine, there's actually a second version out there that puts him in the plainclothes outfit that we see at the end of "Deadpool & Wolverine." It feels like an odd choice, especially since Wolverine doesn't do anything significant in these clothes other than have dinner at Wade Wilson's apartment and chug a bottle of liquor. Though there is a nice little touch of having his blue gloves sticking out of the pocket of the jacket he's wearing. Thankfully, there are two reasons to get this figure, though they may not be worth the price tag.
First, the Hugh Jackman head sculpt does have a slightly different facial expression. It's not a dramatic difference, but this one does appear to have more of a scowl in the eyes and forehead. Again, this is where it would have been nice to have a completely different facial expression, perhaps one screaming, because then collectors would feel inclined to buy it in order to make the other Wolverine look even cooler. Otherwise, the figure has two swappable closed fists without the claws drawn.
Secondly, this Wolverine figure comes with a fun accessory: Headpool (as voiced by Nathan Fillion). With a transparent stand included to make him appear as if he's floating through the air, Headpool has that little spinning propeller on his head (fitted a little too tight, so as not to allow for free-spinning), and the detail on the sculpt is nothing short of fantastic, right down to the stitching on that silly propeller cap.
Colossus finally gets the movie action figure he deserves
Finally, we get to a beefy boy that hasn't gotten a proper action figure before. Colossus has only been given a couple Marvel Legends action figures over the years, but the Marvel movie version of the character has never received such treatment. We're glad that Hasbro finally took the time to give this guy a deluxe action figure release that's scaled to the rest of the characters in the Marvel Legends line.
This is definitely a bulkier figure, hence a slightly higher pricetag than your usual Marvel Legends figure. It's a shame that the accessories don't make him a little more deluxe beyond the size, though he does get a second head sculpt and an alternate pair of open hands, as well as a tiny book with two amusing rules inspired by the "Deadpool" movies: Rule #1 – No killing. Anyone. Ever. Rule #2 – Label everything in the refrigerator.
Colossus is a thick figure, and his big feet make posing him much easier than some of the other figures, even the ones that have jointed ankles. However, because of the figures size on the upper torso, it can occasionally be challenging, depending on how you'd like to position the figure. The good news is that you can absolutely do fun poses like the one you see above.
Marvel Legends figures are only getting better
With the technology behind action figures improving all the time, especially when it comes to recreating the likeness of the movie or TV version of a character, Marvel Legends figures are only going to get better. Hasbro has realized this too, which is why they've been releasing standalone Infinity Saga figures for collectors who are just now getting into Marvel Legends. I'm hoping that there are more standalone releases like this in the future too, rather than forcing a Build-a-Figure wave when it's not necessary.
These "Deadpool & Wolverine" figures work rather well on their own, and they didn't need some kind of gimmick to make people collect them all. Of course, fans probably still want to see them deliver new versions of Blade, Elektra, X-23, Johnny Storm, and Gambit, not to mention a bunch of different Wolverines, so hopefully Marvel Legends has something in store for them down the line. For now, though, these are pretty satisfying.
The only downside right now is that the Deadpool & Wolverine figures in their signature suits are sold out at Hasbro Pulse, and they're currently overpriced from secondary sellers on Amazon. However, Colossus and Logan are in stock at Hasbro Pulse, with the latter also being normally priced on Amazon, though the former currently has a slightly inflated price tag. You may want to check your preferred retailers to see where you can get the best price and the fastest shipping.