/Film Holiday Gift Guide 2026: The Best Movies & TV Shows To Buy On Physical Media
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It's the holiday season, with the whoop-de-do and dickory dock, and don't forget that physical media is the way to go if you want to truly own your favorite movies and TV shows in the age of streaming and digital media.
That's right, we're kicking of /Film's 2026 Holiday Gift Guide by diving into our bread and butter: cinema and television. This year saw plenty of great movies and TV shows grace our screens, and thankfully, a lot of them are available to bring home on disc. We're talking about some of the biggest movies to hit theaters, the most watched shows on TV, and plenty of titles that might have fallen under the radar. Plus, there are always classic titles and old favorites arriving on 4K for the first time or getting complete series box sets.
So, from "The Odyssey" (which might be saving physical media) to "Tom & Jerry" and everything in between, let's take a look at all the great physical media offerings that came out in 2026 and are worth adding to your holiday shopping list.
The biggest and best movies that hit physical media in 2026
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" and "The Odyssey" were the two biggest box office hits of 2026, and the rest of the top earners weren't even close. "The Odyssey" is available now, and "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" will be arriving on physical media on December 15.
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day (December 15)
- The Odyssey
As for the rest of the movies, we've got a great mix of blockbusters, horror, comedy, sci-fi, animation, and beyond, offering some of the biggest and best films of the year, even if some of them bombed at the box office. Plus, there's a new Collector's Edition of "Avatar: Fire & Ash" that's available.
- Avatar: Fire & Ash (Collector's Edition)
- Backrooms
- Coyote vs ACME (December 1)
- The Devil Wears Prada 2
- Disclosure Day
- The Drama
- The End of Oak Street
- Evil Dead Burn
- Forgotten Island (December 1)
- Goat
- Hoppers
- The Invite
- Jackass: Best and Last
- The Mandalorian and Grogu
- Masters of the Universe (2026)
- Michael
- Minions & Monsters
- Moana (2026)
- Mortal Kombat II
- Mutiny
- Obsession
- Practical Magic 2 (December 1)
The movies you might have missed on physical media in 2026 but are worth owning
There are plenty of movies that fell by the wayside in 2026, either because they didn't get the marketing push they needed, or they were overshadowed by the bigger releases of the year. Thankfully, you can catch them when they arrive on home media.
Plus, there are some late physical media releases from movies that arrived in 2025, such as "Twinless" and "The Last Showgirl." Oh, and "Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair" was finally released on 4K, too.
- The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist
- The Bride!
- Buddy (December 8)
- Carolina Caroline
- Dead Man's Wire
- The Dog Stars (December 1)
- Faces of Death
- Fall 2: Deadpoint
- Finding Emily
- Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass
- Girls Like Girls
- Hokum
- Hope (December 22)
- I Love Boosters
- I Swear
- I Want Your Sex
- If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
- Is God Is
- Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
- The Last Showgirl
- The Last Temptation of Becky (December 15)
- Lee Cronin's The Mummy
- Leviticus
- Lorne
- Megadoc
- Mile End Kicks (November 24)
- Musk (December 22)
- Nirvanna The Band The Show The Movie
- No Other Choice (December 8)
- One Night Only
- Other Mommy (December 22)
- Over Your Dead Body
- Power Ballad
- Pressure
- Ready or Not 2: Here I Come
- Sirat
- Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma (December 15)
- Tuner
- Twinless
- The Ugly Stepsister (November 24)
- The Wrong Girls (December 8)
- You Had to Be There (November 24)
Criterion Collection, Kino Lorber, Arrow Video, and other boutique physical media shops
The Criterion Collection is one of the finest physical media labels, and this year, it released The Complete Kubrick collection (above). But there's also an eclectic mix of old standbys, new favorites, and (of course) "KPop Demon Hunters."
- 3:10 to Yuma
- Charade
- The Elephant Man
- Frankenstein (2025)
- Hairspray
- House Party
- John Singleton's Hood Trilogy
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Marie Antoinette
- Monty Python's Life of Brian
- Network
- The Right Stuff
- A Woman Under the Influence
Kino Lorber knows how to give movies the high-definition treatment they deserve, and these are some of the releases worth highlighting from 2026.
- Beethoven
- Dante's Peak
- Daylight
- Four Rooms
- The Great Outdoors
- Harry and the Hendersons
- Inside Man
- The Nutty Professor (1996)
- The Phantom
- The Pirates of Penzance
Arrow Video appreciates movies from the past, especially those that might not immediately feel like they need a 4K release. It also released an incredible 4K box set of "Stranger Things" on physical media.
- Bullitt (December 8)
- The Dirty Dozen
- Excalibur
- Falling Down
- Go
- Innerspace
- The Last Boy Scout
- Logan's Run (December 15)
- Mortal Kombat Kollection
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Snakes on a Plane
- Salem's Lot
- Soylent Green
- Troy
- Under Siege
- Westworld
Shout Factory isn't quite the haven for movies that it once was, but it's still releasing some great 4K library titles, ranging from silly comedies to stellar action and more.
- Bowfinger
- The 'Burbs
- Charlie Wilson's War
- The Devil's Advocate
- The Flintstones
- The Grey
- Hail Caesar!
- Miami Vice: The Director's Final Cut
- The Money Pit
- Nightcrawler
- Outbreak
- Pleasantville
- Slither
- Them
- What Dreams May Come
Vinegar Syndrome likes to get down and dirty with its releases. While many of its picks skew towards the strange, there are some more easily accessible picks that get outstanding collector's edition releases on 4K, and these are the best from 2026.
- 54
- Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (November 27)
- Boxcar Bertha
- Explorers
- The Gambler
- I'm Gonna Git You Sucka
- Manhunter (November 27)
- Of Unknown Origin (featuring commentary from our own Bill Bria!)
- Tank Girl
Favorites on 4K and movie collection box sets
Plenty of movies have gotten released on 4K for the first time in 2026, from classics like "Doctor Zhivago" to comedy hits like "Bridesmaids" and "Mrs. Doubtfire." Action hasn't been forgotten, either, with "Con-Air" and "Speed Racer" joining the mix. Oh, and "Barbarian" finally got a 4K release for the horror hounds out there too.
Favorites on 4K
- 50 First Dates
- Barbarian
- Bridesmaids
- The Cable Guy
- Con-Air
- Dead Poets Society
- Detroit Rock City (December 15)
- Doctor Zhivago
- Eraser
- The Fast and the Furious: 25th Anniversary
- Fight Club
- Gone with the Wind
- Hook
- Howard the Duck
- Interview with a Vampire
- Jerry Maguire (December 8)
- La La Land: 10th Anniversary
- Little Shop of Horrors
- Mars Attacks!
- Masters of the Universe (1987)
- Moneyball
- Mrs. Doubtfire
- National Treasure
- Notting Hill
- Pan"s Labyrinth (December 29)
- Parenthood
- Practical Magic
- Raw Deal (December 15)
- Sense and Sensibility (December 8)
- Sing Street
- Speed Racer
- To Kill a Mockingbird
- Van Helsing
- Warcraft
There are a handful of movie box sets out there worth snagging, if only to reduce the shelf space taken up by entire franchises. There's even a cool 30th anniversary release for the original "Scream" that includes a cordless phone replica. But the best of the bunch here is the "Nirvanna The Band The Show The Movie" box set with both the movie and the TV show.
- The Conjuring Universe
- Dirty Harry Collection
- Harry Potter 11-Movie Collection on 4K
- The Horror of Dracula
- John Wick Collection
New TV series seasons and complete series box sets
Even in the age of streaming, TV shows are still hitting physical media season by season. Don't sleep on those "Looney Tunes" releases, folks, and make sure to snatch those streaming shows, because you never know when they might disappear.
- Chief of War
- Dark Winds: Season 4
- Dutton Ranch: Season 1
- Fallout: Season 2
- For All Mankind: Season 2
- Heated Rivalry: Season 1 (November 24)
- House of the Dragon: Season 3 (December 1)
- IT: Welcome to Derry: Season 1
- A Knight of Seven Kingdoms: Season 1
- Landman: Season 2
- Loones Tunes Cartoons
- Looney Toon's Collector's Vault Vol. 1 and Vol. 2
- Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Season 1 and Season 2
- The Madison: Season 1
- Marshals: Season 1
- The Night Manager: Season 2
- Outlander: Season 8
- The Paper: Season 1
- Primal: Season 3
- Reacher: Season 3
- Resident Alien: Season 4
- Rick and Morty: Season 9
- St. Denis Medical: Season 2
- Starfleet Academy: Season 1
- Ted: Season 2 (November 24)
- Tulsa King: Season 3
- The Vampire Lestat: Season 1
- The Walking Dead: Dead City: Season 3
For the TV completist, you can't go wrong with these complete collections of entire series, ranging from classic cartoons to the latest hits.
- Adventure Time
- Cobra Kai
- Dastardly and Muttley in Their Flying Machines
- Designated Survivor
- Difficult People
- Euphoria (December 15)
- Gilmore Girls
- Hacks (December 8)
- I Love Lucy
- Maverick
- The Office: Superfan Extended Episodes
- Perfect Strangers
- The Purge
- The Quick Draw McGraw Show
- The Regular Show
- The Sandman
- Scooby Doo! Mystery Incorporated
- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
- The Sopranos (4K)
- Snowpiercer
- Star Trek: The Original Series: 60th Anniversary
- Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip
- Superstore
- Ted (November 24)