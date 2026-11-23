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It's the holiday season, with the whoop-de-do and dickory dock, and don't forget that physical media is the way to go if you want to truly own your favorite movies and TV shows in the age of streaming and digital media.

That's right, we're kicking of /Film's 2026 Holiday Gift Guide by diving into our bread and butter: cinema and television. This year saw plenty of great movies and TV shows grace our screens, and thankfully, a lot of them are available to bring home on disc. We're talking about some of the biggest movies to hit theaters, the most watched shows on TV, and plenty of titles that might have fallen under the radar. Plus, there are always classic titles and old favorites arriving on 4K for the first time or getting complete series box sets.

So, from "The Odyssey" (which might be saving physical media) to "Tom & Jerry" and everything in between, let's take a look at all the great physical media offerings that came out in 2026 and are worth adding to your holiday shopping list.