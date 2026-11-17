On paper, it makes all the sense in the world for Best Buy to make "The Odyssey" 4K UHDs available for purchase. The film is one of the biggest hits of 2026, and could be on its way to some nominations (if not wins) at the Academy Awards. Other competitors like Walmart still sell physical media in their locations, and have never stopped. It's also the Christmas shopping season, and movies on disc are a great holiday gift for many.

For now, it seems Best Buy will only be selling the 4K version of "The Odyssey" — the Premium Giftset edition and other formats like a Steelbook appear to be sold via online retailers only. Yet while the retailer may not be catering to hardcore physical media collectors as it used to during its heyday, Best Buy reinstating the sale of physical movies, even on a limited basis for now, is a big deal.

What's undeniable is how this choice on the part of the company is as good an indicator as any that the market for physical media is alive and well. Sure, most average folks have been trained to utilize streaming services as their primary source of entertainment, yet the recent issues that have cropped up with digital-only services (particularly in the gaming world) have made even casual disc buyers more interested in rebuilding their collections. While the physical media market has a long way to go to recapture its former glory (and may never reach those heights again), it's so wonderful to see folks like Nolan put their weight behind keeping discs alive. How fitting that "The Odyssey" is the release where physical media at Best Buy finally returns in a big way.