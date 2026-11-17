Christopher Nolan Helped Rescue Theaters — Now He Could Save Physical Media
Whether or not you're a fan of the films of Christopher Nolan, there's a lot to appreciate about him, especially for cinephiles. Chief among his virtues is his dedication to celluloid itself, as he's been instrumental in helping physical film stay alive, both for shooting and exhibiting features. The rise of Premium Large Format screens can be directly linked to his embrace of IMAX, too. Both of these facts have heavily contributed to the rescue of movie theatergoing, which seemed inevitably doomed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to Nolan setting an example and others in the industry following his lead, we have a newly robust theatrical exhibition landscape which only continues to improve.
This influential power of Nolan's may now be extending to the cause of physical media. The filmmaker has long been a proponent of films being made available for purchase on disc. In fact, he said as much in November 2023, which coincidentally was just a month after the retail giant Best Buy publicly announced it would be discontinuing the sale of physical media movies in its online and physical stores. Cut to this week, where it appears this tide may be turning: Employees and fans have shared that Best Buy will be selling physical copies of Nolan's "The Odyssey" in its stores, marking the first time since 2023 that the company has reneged on its stance.
While this could be a mere one-off incident, it's more likely Best Buy is dipping its toes back into the water of selling movies again. If this move is successful, it would mean that Nolan has once again helped save films and film culture from the scourge of corporations and the tech industry trying to fix something that wasn't broken.
Nolan's The Odyssey on Best Buy shelves proves physical media isn't dead
On paper, it makes all the sense in the world for Best Buy to make "The Odyssey" 4K UHDs available for purchase. The film is one of the biggest hits of 2026, and could be on its way to some nominations (if not wins) at the Academy Awards. Other competitors like Walmart still sell physical media in their locations, and have never stopped. It's also the Christmas shopping season, and movies on disc are a great holiday gift for many.
For now, it seems Best Buy will only be selling the 4K version of "The Odyssey" — the Premium Giftset edition and other formats like a Steelbook appear to be sold via online retailers only. Yet while the retailer may not be catering to hardcore physical media collectors as it used to during its heyday, Best Buy reinstating the sale of physical movies, even on a limited basis for now, is a big deal.
What's undeniable is how this choice on the part of the company is as good an indicator as any that the market for physical media is alive and well. Sure, most average folks have been trained to utilize streaming services as their primary source of entertainment, yet the recent issues that have cropped up with digital-only services (particularly in the gaming world) have made even casual disc buyers more interested in rebuilding their collections. While the physical media market has a long way to go to recapture its former glory (and may never reach those heights again), it's so wonderful to see folks like Nolan put their weight behind keeping discs alive. How fitting that "The Odyssey" is the release where physical media at Best Buy finally returns in a big way.