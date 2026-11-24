/Film Holiday Gift Guide 2026: The Best Books For Fans Of Movies & TV
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Let's be honest, sometimes our eyes need a break from all the screens we have to look at. But if you're obsessed with movies and TV shows like we are, you probably want to read about something tied to the silver screen or the flickering box. That's why we keep an eye out for all the latest books that highlight the making of our favorite movies and TV shows, take a deep dive into Hollywood history, or recount the journey of our favorite stars and filmmakers.
But that's not all, because there is a plethora of comic books that expand the worlds of the movie and TV franchises we love. Whether you want to fight crime with The Dark Knight, get lost in the Marvel universe, eat pizza with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, travel into the final frontier with the various crews of "Star Trek," or watch robots change into vehicles and traumatize children like the Transformers, there are plenty of visual feasts that lie within the pages of a good book.
These days, fans can even get moving in the kitchen with cookbooks that feature meals, treats, and drinks inspired by their favorite movies and TV shows.
Here are the best books for fans of movies and TV, in the latest installment of the 2026 /Film Holiday Gift Guide (which began with our favorite physical media picks over here).
Artbooks and screenplays
Art books take us into the visual development of the worlds of film and television, whether it's talking animals and toys, Earth's Mightiest Heroes, a distant future, a galaxy far, far away, or a Greek epic. All of these books reveal the artistry behind some superb movies and TV shows.
- The Art & Making of Highlander
- The Art and Soul of Dune: Part Three (December 15)
- The Art of Avatar: Fire & Ash
- The Art of Gravity Falls
- The Art of Hexed
- The Art of Hoppers
- The Art of KPop Demon Hunters: Platinum Edition
- Art of Over the Garden Wall: Expanded Edition (Deluxe Edition) (February 9, 2027)
- The Art of Star Wars: Andor (The Complete Series)
- The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu
- The Art of Toy Story 5
- The Art of Wildwood
- Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender: The Art of the Movie
- Avengers: Infinity War – The Art of the Movie (The Infinity Saga)
- The Fifth Element: A Visual Retrospective
- H.R. Giger's Alien
- Guillermo del Toro's Pan's Labyrinth: Inside the Creation of a Modern Fairy Tale
- Masters of the Universe: The Art of the Film
- Ray Gunn: The Art of the Brad Bird Film
- Star Wars: The Phantom Menace: A Visual Archive
- The Transformers: The Movie: The Ultimate Visual History
- The World of The Odyssey: A Visual Journey
You can learn a lot from reading an excellent screenplay, and here's a collection of some scripts that were published into books this year.
Hollywood chronicles, the making of movies, and oral histories
Sometimes the stories behind the making of movies are just as good as the movies themselves. Here are some of the latest books chronicling various eras of Hollywood, the making of undeniable classics and contemporary favorites in film and TV, and plenty of entertainment history.
- All The Right Movies: The Stories and Secrets Behind the Making of 25 Iconic Films
- Comedy is a Grim Business: The Making of It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World
- Elf Unwrapped: Andy Richter's Oral History of the Making of Elf
- Filming The Odyssey: Inside the Making of Christopher Nolan's Modern Epic
- Funny Business: The Old-School Wedding Crashers and Knocked-Up Virgins Who Changed Comedy Forever
- Going the Distance: Stallone, Philly, and the Story of Rocky
- The Hammer Story: Revised and Expanded Edition
- Jungle Red!: The Making of MGM's The Women
- Making Disney Magic... from a Mermaid to Moana: Tales of a Disney Animation Director
- The Making of Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds
- The Making of Psycho
- The Making of Wicked: The Amazafying Behind-the-Scenes Magic of Wicked & Wicked: For Good
- Modern Prometheus: The Films of Yorgos Lanthimos
- Night of the Living Dead: The Official Story of the Film
- Nobody's Perfect: The Making of Some Like It Hot
- Scream with Me: Horror Films and the Rise of American Feminism (1968-1980
- Silent Screams: The Films That Defined Horror
- Sofia Coppola: The Iconic Filmmaker and Her Work
- Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home: The Making of the Classic Film
- There and Back Again: The Unofficial Oral History of The Lord of the Rings Films
- Book Meets World: The Definitive Inside Story of the Hit Sitcom Boy Meets World
- Do What You're Gonna Do: The Definitive Oral History of Breaking Bad – An Insider Account of the Iconic TV Show
- ER: The Oral History
- I Am the Night: The Ultimate Unauthorized History of Batman: The Animated Series
- Stranger Things: The Official Story Behind the Legendary Series
- Young Sheldon: The (Juicier-Than-Meemaw's-Brisket) Inside Story of the Hit Comedy
Hollywood memoirs and biographies of actors, filmmakers, and more
Entertainers, actors, and filmmakers have plenty of stories from their time in the spotlight, and here's a collection of memoirs and biographies that were released in 2026.
- Andy Serkis – My Pressures: The Bizarrely True Story of Andy Serkis
- Billy West – Voice-A-Versa: Finding My Voice(s) Behind the Mic
- Christopher Lloyd – In My Own Time: A Memoir
- Chuck Lorre – Sitcom: A Memoir
- Dolph Lundgren – Fights Worth Fighting: Finding Strength in Struggle
- Dustin Hoffman – Look at Me
- Hayden Panettiere – This is Me: A Reckoning
- James Hong – You've Seen Me Before: Over 700 roles and 70 Years in Hollywood (And Counting)
- Jane Leeves – Daphne & Me: My Life on Frasier (And a Bit More)
- Judi Dench – Is It Too Late to Make a Run for It?
- Kate Flannery – Overserved: The Lucky Life of the Office Drunk
- Katt Williams – Nine Lives, No Wives, and 69 Concubines
- Ke Huy Quan – Never Say Die: A Memoir
- Kyle MacLachlan – Fictional Selves: A Memoir
- LeVar Burton – Take My Word For It: A Memoir
- Michael Douglas – One Helluva Ride
- Peter Bogdanovich – But What I Really Want to Do Is Direct: My First Picture Shows: 1965–1971
- Roddy McDowall – An Actor's Life — From "How Green Was My Valley" to "Lassie" to "Planet of the Apes"
- Sylvester Stallone - The Steps: A Memoir
- Taylor Tomlinson – Actually, Nevermind
- William Shatner – Wisdom & Worries: Reflections on Life, Death, and Everything in Between
- Bob Newhart: The Life and Laughter of an American Treasure
- Emperor of Nothing: The Making of Larry David – The Definitive Authorized Biography of Seinfeld's Legendary Co-Creator
- Frank Capra: A Life
- Just a Shot Away: Martin Scorsese's Life in Film
- Serling: A Journey into the Twilight Zone with TV's First Visionary
Comic books galore
Comics are like movies you can flip through, featuring gorgeous art from some truly talented artists and not just a computer doing a technological magic trick. From superheroes to detectives to monsters, here are some of the coolest comic book releases and ongoing titles from 2026.
- Absolute Batman
- Absolute Flash
- Absolute Green Lantern
- Absolute Superman
- Absolute Wonder Woman
- Alien vs. Captain America
- The Amazing Spider-Man Classic Newspaper Comics – 1977
- The Amazing Spider-Man by Steve Ditko (Artist's Edition)
- The Complete Tales from the Crypt Archive
- Dick Tracy Collection Bundle 1941 – 1942 – 1943 – 1944
- Dick Tracy Collection Bundle 1961 – 1962 – 1963 – 1964
- Doctor Strange by Paul Smith (Artist's Edition)
- Dune Messiah Book 1 (Dune Messiah: The Graphic Novel) (Volume 1)
- Dungeon Crawler Carl: The Graphic Novel – Vol 1 and Vol. 2
- Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe
- Godzilla: Rulers of Earth
- Indiana Jones: The Further Adventures Book I
- Indiana Jones: The Further Adventures Book II
- Planet Of The Apes Vs. Fantastic Four
- Predator Kills The Marvel Universe
- The Rocketeer: Amazing Tales
- The Rocketeer: Thrills, Spills, and Chills
- The Simpsons Comic Strip Cavalcade: The First Collection of Simpsons Sunday Strips
- The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Ominous Omnibus 3-Volume Box Set: The Complete Collector's Edition
- Star Trek: 60th Anniversary Special – The Deluxe Edition
- Star Trek: Aliens
- Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Omnibus
- Star Trek: The Edges of the Final Frontier
- Star Trek: The Kelvin Era
- Star Trek: The Next Generation – The Mirror War
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles by Jason Aaron (Deluxe Edition)
- TMNT: The Mirage Years 1984-1987
- TMNT: The Mirage Years 1987-1990
- TMNT Original Motion Picture Special Edition: 35th Anniversary
- TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures–On The Go: Half-Shell Shenanigans
- TMNT x Godzilla
- The Transformers: The Movie Deluxe Edition
- Winnie-the-Pooh: The Graphic Novel
Cookbooks and more for the movie and TV lover
If you still don't have enough pop culture books, here's a collection of other titles, including Quentin Tarantino's novel version of "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" and more.
- The Adventures of Cliff Booth: A Novel
- The Dunder Mifflin Employee Manual: How to Succeed in Work―and Life―According to The Office – A Humorous Workplace Survival Guide
- From Endgame to Doomsday: A Marvel Studios Visual Dictionary: Avengers, Allies, and Foes
- Godzilla: The Official Guide to the King of the Monsters: Fully Revised & Updated
- The Mondo Art of Godzilla
- The Star Trek Archive: 100 Objects and Stories from the Final Frontier
- Star Trek: The Original Voyages: A Visual History
- Star Trek Timelines: A Visual Voyage Through Generations of History
- Star Wars Icons: Vader
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian Visual Guide
- The Uncut Marx Brothers: Lost Gags, Routines & Scenes from Their Classic Films
If you're looking to get cooking with some recipes inspired by your favorite movies and TV shows, these are some good books to pick up.
- DreamWorks Dragons: Recipes from the Isle of Berk: A Book of Feasts, Drinks, Desserts, and Dragons
- Kiki's Delivery Service: The Official Cookbook
- Marvel Studios: The Official Cookbook
- The Official SpongeBob SquarePants Cookbook: Over 50 Treasured Recipes from Under the Sea
- Pixar: The Official Cookbook
- The Pizza Planet Cookbook
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian Cookbook