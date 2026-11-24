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Let's be honest, sometimes our eyes need a break from all the screens we have to look at. But if you're obsessed with movies and TV shows like we are, you probably want to read about something tied to the silver screen or the flickering box. That's why we keep an eye out for all the latest books that highlight the making of our favorite movies and TV shows, take a deep dive into Hollywood history, or recount the journey of our favorite stars and filmmakers.

But that's not all, because there is a plethora of comic books that expand the worlds of the movie and TV franchises we love. Whether you want to fight crime with The Dark Knight, get lost in the Marvel universe, eat pizza with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, travel into the final frontier with the various crews of "Star Trek," or watch robots change into vehicles and traumatize children like the Transformers, there are plenty of visual feasts that lie within the pages of a good book.

These days, fans can even get moving in the kitchen with cookbooks that feature meals, treats, and drinks inspired by their favorite movies and TV shows.

Here are the best books for fans of movies and TV, in the latest installment of the 2026 /Film Holiday Gift Guide (which began with our favorite physical media picks over here).