Why Mags Flanagan From The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Looks So Familiar
"The Hunger Games" franchise is back with a story fans have been waiting a very long time for. "Sunrise on the Reaping" is the darkest movie in "The Hunger Games" series, flashing back to the famed games in which Haymitch Abernathy won. Originally played by Woody Harrelson, that character is a fan-favorite, but this movie does a lot of work to help fill in crucial elements of his character, played this time by Joseph Zada.
"Sunrise on the Reaping" takes place on the "Hunger Games" timeline 24 years before the events of the first movie. It follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes. But Haymitch isn't the only classic character who gets more time to shine in this entry.
Plenty of "Hunger Games" characters return in this prequel in younger form, including Caesar Flickerman (played by Oscar winner Kieran Culkin) and Effie Trinket (played by Emmy nominee Elle Fanning). But they're not the only ones who will be familiar to fans of the series. There's also the matter of Mags Flanagan, a very important character in the history of both the books and the movies. Originally played by Lynn Cohen in "Catching Fire," she won the 11th Hunger Games and volunteered as tribute during the 75th games.
This time around, the younger version of Cohen is played by actress Lili Taylor. The role is crucial, as Mags is the one who mentors Haymitch en route to his time in the games. But for those who feel Taylor looks familiar, there's a good reason for that: She's a great actress with one heck of a resume.
Lili Taylor has put together an impressive body of work as an actress
Lili Taylor got her start as an actress in the late '80s/early '90s, starring in movies such as "Mystic Pizza," "Say Anything," and "Born on the Fourth of July." She worked steadily throughout the '90s in movies, in addition to doing some television, including an episode of "The X-Files." Some of her other notable credits from this period include "Ransom" and "The Haunting."
One of her earliest, big breakout roles came in the early 2000s on "Six Feet Under," one of the best HBO shows of all time, as Lisa Kimmel. She also continued to work very steadily in movies during this period, earning credits in "Brooklyn's Finest" and "Public Enemies," among others. Though not often in the spotlight as a lead, Taylor tends to use her talents in memorable supporting roles.
The 2010s were particularly kind to Taylor. 2013's "The Conjuring" kicked off the biggest non-Marvel cinematic universe, and she had a major part to play as Carolyn Perron, one of the heads of the household at the center of that movie's haunting. It's arguably her most notable role to date. She reprised the role in "The Nun" and "The Conjuring: Last Rites." That same year, she also starred in "Hemlock Grove," one of the first original shows produced by Netflix.
Taylor has over 100 credits to her name so we can't possibly go over all of them, but some other titles viewers might recognize her from include "The Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials," "Leatherface," HBO's "Perry Mason," "Outer Range," "Fear Street: Prom Queen," and most recently Marvel's "Daredevil: Born Again," where she played Marge McCaffrey.
"The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" is in theaters now.