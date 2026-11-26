"The Hunger Games" franchise is back with a story fans have been waiting a very long time for. "Sunrise on the Reaping" is the darkest movie in "The Hunger Games" series, flashing back to the famed games in which Haymitch Abernathy won. Originally played by Woody Harrelson, that character is a fan-favorite, but this movie does a lot of work to help fill in crucial elements of his character, played this time by Joseph Zada.

"Sunrise on the Reaping" takes place on the "Hunger Games" timeline 24 years before the events of the first movie. It follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes. But Haymitch isn't the only classic character who gets more time to shine in this entry.

Plenty of "Hunger Games" characters return in this prequel in younger form, including Caesar Flickerman (played by Oscar winner Kieran Culkin) and Effie Trinket (played by Emmy nominee Elle Fanning). But they're not the only ones who will be familiar to fans of the series. There's also the matter of Mags Flanagan, a very important character in the history of both the books and the movies. Originally played by Lynn Cohen in "Catching Fire," she won the 11th Hunger Games and volunteered as tribute during the 75th games.

This time around, the younger version of Cohen is played by actress Lili Taylor. The role is crucial, as Mags is the one who mentors Haymitch en route to his time in the games. But for those who feel Taylor looks familiar, there's a good reason for that: She's a great actress with one heck of a resume.