The following post contains spoilers for "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping."

It's rare for a franchise to get better after 4 or 5 movies, especially when they are prequels that explore questions no one needed answered. It didn't work for "Star Wars," it didn't work for "Harry Potter," and it shouldn't work for "Hunger Games." At best, these prequels just introduced characters that don't matter in the large scheme of things because everything they do or accomplish gets erased in the original story, at worst they try so hard to answer questions no one cares about that it ends up tarnishing the original work.

And yet, when it comes to "Hunger Games," not only has the franchise improved with time, but the two spin-off prequels are arguably better than even the original series. The latest film, "Sunrise on the Reaping" deepens what came before, while introducing new characters that are as engaging as those we know and add to the larger worldbuilding of Panem. Or, as /Film's review puts it, "Beyond the shock value, this story remains human, emotional, and gripping from beginning to end."

Even if this movie doesn't have the compelling romance that was central to "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," it delivers a harrowing tale of rebellion. What's more, this is somehow the darkest movie in the "Hunger Games" series, and it's not even close. Not just in terms of deaths — though there are some truly brutal deaths in the movie (which are somehow tamer than the book!) — but also in the overall tone the movie explores. This is the "Hunger Games" equivalent of "Andor" or "Rogue One," a bleak tragedy about one man who dared stand up against a tyrannical government and paid for it with everything he had.