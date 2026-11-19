Don't train for the Hunger Games if you haven't seen "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" or the original set of "Hunger Games" films — spoilers ahead!

Suzanne Collins, the author of the "Hunger Games" books, doesn't reliably write new stories set within this expansive, totalitarian universe. 10 years after the final novel in her original trilogy, "Mockingjay," hit shelves, she decided to write "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," a prequel that brings us back to some of Panem's earliest days. Similarly, her 2025 book "Sunrise on the Reaping" looks at the 50th Hunger Games.

So, how does the "Hunger Games" timeline even work at this point? It's actually still pretty streamlined, even with Collins jumping around in said timeline across various books. With that in mind, let me walk you through it.

We'll return to "Ballad" and the original trilogy in a moment (all of which have blockbuster movie adaptations, obviously), but as for "Sunrise on the Reaping," the film version stars Joseph Zada as young Hunger Games victor Haymitch Abernathy and sits smack in the middle between "Ballad" and the very first "Hunger Games" book and movie. During the 50th Games (which, as the second "Quarter Quell" — meaning, an extra-evil edition of the Games held every 25 years — features 48 teenage tributes fighting to the death on TV instead of 24), Haymitch makes important alliances, defies the odds, and emerges as the winner. Decades later, he serves as a mentor to characters we meet in "The Hunger Games," making "Sunrise on the Reaping" an important bridge between "Ballad" and the other "Hunger Games" stories.

(A note: specific years are never mentioned in the franchise, so we just use iterations of the Games to organize its timeline.)