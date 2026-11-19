The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Timeline Explained – When Does It Take Place?
Don't train for the Hunger Games if you haven't seen "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" or the original set of "Hunger Games" films — spoilers ahead!
Suzanne Collins, the author of the "Hunger Games" books, doesn't reliably write new stories set within this expansive, totalitarian universe. 10 years after the final novel in her original trilogy, "Mockingjay," hit shelves, she decided to write "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," a prequel that brings us back to some of Panem's earliest days. Similarly, her 2025 book "Sunrise on the Reaping" looks at the 50th Hunger Games.
So, how does the "Hunger Games" timeline even work at this point? It's actually still pretty streamlined, even with Collins jumping around in said timeline across various books. With that in mind, let me walk you through it.
We'll return to "Ballad" and the original trilogy in a moment (all of which have blockbuster movie adaptations, obviously), but as for "Sunrise on the Reaping," the film version stars Joseph Zada as young Hunger Games victor Haymitch Abernathy and sits smack in the middle between "Ballad" and the very first "Hunger Games" book and movie. During the 50th Games (which, as the second "Quarter Quell" — meaning, an extra-evil edition of the Games held every 25 years — features 48 teenage tributes fighting to the death on TV instead of 24), Haymitch makes important alliances, defies the odds, and emerges as the winner. Decades later, he serves as a mentor to characters we meet in "The Hunger Games," making "Sunrise on the Reaping" an important bridge between "Ballad" and the other "Hunger Games" stories.
(A note: specific years are never mentioned in the franchise, so we just use iterations of the Games to organize its timeline.)
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes explains Coriolanus Snow's backstory
In 2020, Suzanne Collins released "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" (her first "Hunger Games" book in a decade), and it focused on the 10th Hunger Games and a young Coriolanus Snow, the man who grows up to be the oppressive president of the totalitarian dystopia known as Panem. In both the book and its film adaptation (where Coriolanus, or "Coryo," is played by Tom Blyth), we meet Coryo as his family faces poverty, total reputational ruin, and even eviction from their home in the Capitol. Desperate to claw his way back up the ladder (his family has a saying that "snow lands on top"), Coryo decides that the tribute he mentors must win the 10th Games, which are newly televised and which take place in a downtrodden, themeless arena (something that changes quite a bit as the Games continue).
Unfortunately for Coryo, his dean at the Capitol Academy, Casca Highbottom (Peter Dinklage), hated Coryo's deceased dad and gives him a tribute from the impoverished coal mining district, 12, assuming she can't possibly win. That, admittedly, backfires: Songstress Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) from the musical Covey not only charms viewers watching the Games at home, but Coryo himself, and he helps her cheat and win the Games.
When Coryo's machinations are discovered, he's sent to become a Peacekeeper in District 12 ... and despite reuniting with Lucy Gray there, he keeps secrets that send her fleeing, and his descent into depravity truly begins. We do see Snow in "Sunrise on the Reaping" (as president and played by Ralph Fiennes in the movie adaptation), and appropriately, he warns Haymitch about girls from the Covey after learning about his Covey girlfriend and Lucy Gray's descendant, Lenore Dove Baird (Whitney Peak).
Haymitch plays an important role in the original Hunger Games books and movies
President Snow is still Panem's leader by the time we get to "The Hunger Games" and are introduced to Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson), the girl and boy chosen to represent District 12 in the 74th annual Hunger Games. Haymitch, portrayed by Woody Harrelson in the original films, is their mentor, and he initially phones it in after years of mentoring young tributes only to watch them die on TV in variously horrifying ways. He does take a shine to Katniss, though, identifying with her stubborn nature and unwillingness to listen to figures of authority, and before long, the two are essentially working together to try and protect the genuinely kind and good-hearted Peeta.
When Katniss and Peeta are allowed to jointly win the 74th Games, Snow wants revenge after a teenage girl makes him look like a fool. As a result, the Third Quarter Quell, the 75th Games, only pulls existing victors back into the arena ... and Peeta volunteers when Haymitch's name is called, sending him and Katniss back into the arena just a year after their win. These Games end abruptly, however, when Katniss fires an arrow through the force field surrounding the arena. She and Haymitch then decamp to the rebellious District 13, while Peeta is captured.
Eventually, the rebellion succeeds, Snow is defeated, and Katniss, Peeta, and Haymitch live out the rest of their lives in District 12. Hence, "Sunrise on the Reaping" fits perfectly into the existing "Hunger Games" movie timeline (it marries "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" and the stories that kicked off the Hunger Games franchise), and it's in theaters starting tonight.