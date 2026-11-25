Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth."

If it looks like a Quentin Tarantino movie and talks like a Quentin Tarantino movie, you'd usually find yourself watching a Quentin Tarantino movie. "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" is the rare exception to that rule, however. After "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" debuted in 2019 and was heralded by many as the filmmaker's best movie yet, whispers of a continuation soon grew to a deafening noise. Tarantino then went and wrote a book based on the events of the film in a sort of reverse-adaptation situation. He subsequently spent months talking up his intentions to direct a since-shelved project called "The Movie Critic," which would've starred Brad Pitt reprising his role as Cliff Booth. But after that fell apart, David Fincher eventually came on board to direct Tarantino's script for "Cliff Booth."

After having finally seen the highly-anticipated sequel for ourselves, we (and many others) were left with even more questions regarding why Tarantino ultimately decided to sit this one out rather than sit in the director's chair himself. "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" is a solid enough spiritual successor, albeit one where Fincher and Tarantino's unique (and wildly different) sensibilities seem to clash more often than complement. And the snappiness of the dialogue, tone, and rhythm and pacing certainly feel indebted to the quintessential Tarantino style most of us know and adore.

So, with all due respect to a legend like Fincher, was there ever a world where Tarantino had simply directed this himself? It's a complicated question with no easy answers, but below, we've rounded up a complete timeline of events — to the best of public knowledge, of course. So, here's why Tarantino's "Cliff Booth" instead became a Fincher/Tarantino joint.