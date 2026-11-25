Why Quentin Tarantino Didn't Direct Brad Pitt's Cliff Booth Movie
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth."
If it looks like a Quentin Tarantino movie and talks like a Quentin Tarantino movie, you'd usually find yourself watching a Quentin Tarantino movie. "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" is the rare exception to that rule, however. After "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" debuted in 2019 and was heralded by many as the filmmaker's best movie yet, whispers of a continuation soon grew to a deafening noise. Tarantino then went and wrote a book based on the events of the film in a sort of reverse-adaptation situation. He subsequently spent months talking up his intentions to direct a since-shelved project called "The Movie Critic," which would've starred Brad Pitt reprising his role as Cliff Booth. But after that fell apart, David Fincher eventually came on board to direct Tarantino's script for "Cliff Booth."
After having finally seen the highly-anticipated sequel for ourselves, we (and many others) were left with even more questions regarding why Tarantino ultimately decided to sit this one out rather than sit in the director's chair himself. "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" is a solid enough spiritual successor, albeit one where Fincher and Tarantino's unique (and wildly different) sensibilities seem to clash more often than complement. And the snappiness of the dialogue, tone, and rhythm and pacing certainly feel indebted to the quintessential Tarantino style most of us know and adore.
So, with all due respect to a legend like Fincher, was there ever a world where Tarantino had simply directed this himself? It's a complicated question with no easy answers, but below, we've rounded up a complete timeline of events — to the best of public knowledge, of course. So, here's why Tarantino's "Cliff Booth" instead became a Fincher/Tarantino joint.
Quentin Tarantino originally wanted The Movie Critic to be his last directing job -- but did that lead to Cliff Booth?
It all began, as it so often does in this business, with a project that wasn't to be. In 2023, "The Movie Critic" was breathlessly announced as Quentin Tarantino's 10th and final directing gig — a self-imposed limit that the ever-opinionated artist decided to stick to, no matter what. And while rumors initially suggested this might have been based on the life of prolific writer and critic Pauline Kael, it was later revealed that this would've been an original story taking QT's usual fast-and-loose approach to fact and fiction. All seemed ready and raring to go ... until Tarantino appeared to rethink his approach (following rewrites that delayed production) and dropped the project altogether.
But Hollywood just loves a comeback story, and this wasn't the end of the line. In 2025, news broke that Fincher would be directing a sequel to "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" focused on stuntman extraordinaire Cliff Booth. It didn't take much brain power to connect the dots between the two film ideas, leading to much informed speculation that Tarantino reworked his idea for "The Movie Critic" into what turned out to be "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth." For his part, Tarantino spoke to The Hollywood Reporter in 2025 and denied that Cliff was ever going to appear in "The Movie Critic." Of course, this contradicts other accounts claiming that a sort of cinematic universe may have been in the works. We'll likely never know the full behind-the-scenes story.
Did we receive the next-best outcome in its place? A Fincher/QT dream team has been years in the making, after all. Still, we can't help but wonder about what might have been.
Would The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth have been better with Quentin Tarantino directing?
For better or worse, what's clear is that "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" seems fated to divide viewers. There are those who feel David Fincher's involvement as director meshes beautifully with Quentin Tarantino's skills as writer, leading to a final result that's even more than the sum of its mighty parts — akin to what Fincher pulled off in his collaboration with Aaron Sorkin on "The Social Network," for instance. But there are others who feel that, while the tension between their particular styles and worldviews makes for dramatically interesting material, the push and pull between Fincher and Tarantino ultimately proves too unwieldy.
Yes, I happen to fall into that latter camp (if you haven't guessed as much already), and it's tough to reconcile the movie we have with the hypothetical version it could've been. To be fair, the evidence is fairly plain to see. Where "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is overflowing with warmth and nostalgia and a poignant perspective of time passing us by (and, okay, a whole lot of gratuitous violence, too), "Cliff Booth" stands out for how emotionally distant and cold it feels in practically every scene ... outside of Cliff's flirtations with Elizabeth Debicki's Karen Crosby or bonding moments with father Gus (Peter Weller), at least.
In the hands of Tarantino alone, it's fair to wonder if he could've brought a much-needed sense of fun and verve to the action that seems oddly missing in "Cliff Booth." What we ended up with is something caught between a Fincher and Tarantino film. Instead of half of both, wouldn't it have been more satisfying to get all of Tarantino?
"The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" is now playing in select theaters.