There was a time in my life when a movie made by David Fincher and Quentin Tarantino would be the biggest cinematic event ever. Not to get all film bro on you, but Fincher and Tarantino were very important filmmakers to me in my youth. That's not to say they aren't still important to me now ... but the luster has faded a bit. Fincher has spent the last few years making movies specifically for Netflix, and while those films — "Mank" and "The Killer" — have their charms, they pale in comparison to his previous work, so much so that I'd say the last great movie was "Gone Girl" in 2014 (for what it's worth, Fincher's exclusivity with Netflix is now over).

As for Tarantino, while he tends to make everyone's eyes roll when he gives a new hot take-laden interview, I still think he has the juice. However, the "Pulp Fiction" auteur has decided that he will only direct 10 movies and then hang up his filmmaking spurs. Because of this, Tarantino seems hesitant to direct a movie again, since that hypothetical movie would be his last. He came close to making "The Movie Critic" only to drop the idea entirely, and now he's working on directing his first stage play, "The Popinjay Cavalier."

But his previous film, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," might just be his best. It's certainly near and dear to my heart, as I find it inherently rewatchable. It's a funny, sad, surprisingly sweet hang-out movie that doubles as a slice of alternate Hollywood history. Tarantino has now returned to the world of "Hollywood" with his new script, but again, since he doesn't want to direct his tenth and final movie just yet, he's handed the project over to Fincher.