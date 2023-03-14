Quentin Tarantino's Final Movie To Be Called The Movie Critic, Filming Starts This Year

It's official — the prolific auteur and cinema-obsessed filmmaker, Quentin Tarantino, has set what he claims will be his final feature film. According to sources at The Hollywood Reporter, QT's 10th feature will be entitled "The Movie Critic." The mag expects that the filmmaker's new script could be sent out to studios and other potential backers as soon as this week, and filming will likely begin this year.

Details are still as sketchy as Stuntman Mike but allegedly, the film will be set in late '70s Los Angeles and revolve around a female protagonist. What /Film does know is that late last year, Tarantino revealed to critic Elvis Mitchell that the film will be an entirely new and original story.

To be fair, that's not exactly a surprise — a precious few of Tarantino's prior works can be said to have been adaptations of existing material, despite the director always wearing his cinematic influences generously on his sleeve. Even those that might fit the bill — "Jackie Brown," "Inglourious Basterds," and "Django Unchained" — only do so thanks to their titles and tone being inspired by prior films of the same or similar names. If the director's filmography can tell us anything, it's that when it comes to Tarantino, expect the unexpected.