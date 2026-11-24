Fresh off making the best "Spider-Man" movie in about a decade with "Brand New Day," director Destin Daniel Cretton is plunging into the Land of Fire and ninjas, adapting Masashi Kishimoto's manga/worldwide phenomenon "Naruto" into a live-action film, two years after it was first announced. Translating a battle shonen manga/anime into live-action carries negative associations of past, failed attempts. Why bother moving a story designed to stretch reality's limits to a medium that's inherently more confining than a hand-drawn one? Will "Naruto" break this curse? It has a huge stage to do so, and the early steps look promising.

Deadline has reported that actor Hiroyuki Sanada ("Shogun," "John Wick: Chapter 4") is in negotiations to star in "Naruto" as Hiruzen Sarutobi, the Third Hokage and leader of Naruto's ninja village, Konohagakure. Sanada is the second major actor rumored to be joining "Naruto," after reports in August that Charles Melton had been approached to play Kakashi Hatake, Naruto's masked sensei.

This alone suggests "Naruto" is serious about getting impressive talent: one of the coolest actors alive in Sanada, and a major young actor in Melton, who's won acclaim for his performances in "May December" and "Beef" Season 2. Not for nothing, Sanada and Melton are Japanese and Korean American, respectively — no whitewashing here, so far, contrary to "Naruto" fans' long-standing jokes about Tom Holland or Timothée Chalamet starring as Naruto.

"Naruto" has launched a "global" search/audition process for the movie's three young leads: Naruto and his teammates Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno. That suggests the film's creators are looking for young actors — possibly, even plausibly, unknowns — who can embody those characters first without prioritizing pre-existing star power.