The Naruto Movie Sounds Like It Could Be Better Than We Ever Imagined
Fresh off making the best "Spider-Man" movie in about a decade with "Brand New Day," director Destin Daniel Cretton is plunging into the Land of Fire and ninjas, adapting Masashi Kishimoto's manga/worldwide phenomenon "Naruto" into a live-action film, two years after it was first announced. Translating a battle shonen manga/anime into live-action carries negative associations of past, failed attempts. Why bother moving a story designed to stretch reality's limits to a medium that's inherently more confining than a hand-drawn one? Will "Naruto" break this curse? It has a huge stage to do so, and the early steps look promising.
Deadline has reported that actor Hiroyuki Sanada ("Shogun," "John Wick: Chapter 4") is in negotiations to star in "Naruto" as Hiruzen Sarutobi, the Third Hokage and leader of Naruto's ninja village, Konohagakure. Sanada is the second major actor rumored to be joining "Naruto," after reports in August that Charles Melton had been approached to play Kakashi Hatake, Naruto's masked sensei.
This alone suggests "Naruto" is serious about getting impressive talent: one of the coolest actors alive in Sanada, and a major young actor in Melton, who's won acclaim for his performances in "May December" and "Beef" Season 2. Not for nothing, Sanada and Melton are Japanese and Korean American, respectively — no whitewashing here, so far, contrary to "Naruto" fans' long-standing jokes about Tom Holland or Timothée Chalamet starring as Naruto.
"Naruto" has launched a "global" search/audition process for the movie's three young leads: Naruto and his teammates Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno. That suggests the film's creators are looking for young actors — possibly, even plausibly, unknowns — who can embody those characters first without prioritizing pre-existing star power.
Naruto could be Hollywood's next big franchise
Casting Hiroyuki Sanada as the Third Hokage suggests the "Naruto" team is already looking to the horizon and seeing sequels. Hiruzen is only a background part of the first "Naruto" arc, "The Land of Waves" (which is the ideal starting place for a movie series). But he takes center stage in the second and third arcs, where one of his former students, the snake-like Orochimaru, serves as the main villain. Hiruzen gets a major action sequence confronting Orochimaru, and casting Sanada — a martial artist who holds a black belt in karate, just as Charles Melton has one in taekwondo — seems like casting with that scene in mind.
If the goal is adapting the "Naruto" manga as a whole, then forward thinking will be key. The manga runs 700 chapters, divided into several story arcs; you'd likely need somewhere between seven and 10 movies to complete it. The live-action "Naruto" is being produced by studio Lionsgate in partnership with Sony. Lionsgate recently proved once more that "The Hunger Games" is a reliable hit for them with the success of "Sunrise on the Reaping." But it's never smart to put all your eggs in one basket. "Naruto" hits overlapping demographic appeal and even some similar story beats as "The Hunger Games" (like children becoming killers and the tragic horrors of war).
Moreover, comic books have become the prime IP of Hollywood these past two decades, and yet manga outsells American comics many times over. Manga/anime is in the cultural mainstream for anyone younger than a young millennial, and the first studio to crack that could be sitting on a cultural gold mine. So, yeah, Lionsgate has a strong incentive to get "Naruto" right, and the talent it's recruiting suggests they understand that.
Destin Daniel Cretton is the right man for the Naruto job
Even if Destin Daniel Cretton doesn't stick around for any of those potential "Naruto" sequels (I have to imagine Sony and Marvel Studios want him back for more "Spider-Man" movies), getting him as director for the first is another sign that Lionsgate is taking this seriously. Look at what he's directed, and consider how he's intent on casting actors with genuine martial arts bona fides for "Naruto," and it's clear why he's the man for the job.
An essential part of "Naruto" is its fight choreography, which is more choreographed around hand-to-hand martial arts than most other battle shonen. Yes, the ninjas in "Naruto" use "jutsus," or magical/superpowered attacks powered by spiritual energy, or chakra. But the core of the series' fight scenes is mano-a-mano fights that lay on the brutality and raw emotion; that's especially true in Naruto and Sasuke's various duels.
The combat in "Naruto" likewise employs parkour acrobatics in the vein of wuxia. (In-universe, ninja learn to channel their chakra to balance on, climb, and run through trees.) Cretton directing "Shang-Chi," a wuxia-flavored Marvel movie, and Spider-Man, who webslings through New York City like how Naruto and his ilk dash through forests, gives him the perfect experience to deliver the heightened-but-not-completely intensity of the action from the early "Naruto" arcs.
Cretton also has the perfect sensei to consult with in Masashi Kishimoto, who has endorsed Cretton as the perfect director for the project, the same way that "One Piece" creator Eiichiro Oda personally approved elements of Netflix's "One Piece" series. "One Piece" proved live-action shonen manga/anime can work in the TV format, and "Naruto" might be the project that proves it can be a blockbuster movie.
"Naruto" is currently in development.