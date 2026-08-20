Naruto Live-Action Movie Casts Kakashi With A Very Unexpected Choice

At Disney's D23 event, Marvel Studios announced several cast members for its upcoming "X-Men" film, but one name many fans had expected did not appear. Actor Charles Melton ("Riverdale," "May December," "Beef" Season 2) was rumored to be playing Beast/Hank McCoy, but he didn't show, with new reports suggesting may Melton have turned the part down. We might have one reason why now.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Melton is in talks to appear in the live-action "Naruto" film that's being directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (who recently scored the motherload of slam dunks with "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"). Melton's role is reportedly Kakashi Hatake, a masked ninja and one of the main characters of the original "Naruto" manga by Mamashi Kishimoto. Kakashi is the sensei of the "Team 7" trio that make up the series' three primary characters: Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, and Sakura Haruno.

Melton, who is currently 35-years-old, is roughly the right age range for Kakashi (who is in his late 20s at the start of "Naruto"). He is also Korean American, which fits with the "Naruto" reportedly looking for an authentically Asian cast. Melton's recent role as a vengeful police officer in Nicolas Winding Refn's "Her Private Hell" shows he may want to become an action hero, and playing Kakashi in "Naruto" will give him the chance to do so in a much more mainstream film.