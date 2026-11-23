"Avengers: Doomsday" is going to be one of the biggest movies of the year, if not ever, that much is certain. But so far, the movie's marketing has been quite, well, underwhelming. We already had one "Avengers" film (well, two) that relied entirely on gathering lots of known Marvel Cinematic Universe characters on screen at the same time. To do that again feels less special, as exciting as it is to see Cyclops (James Marsden) leading the X-Men into battle here.

Indeed, the worst thing one can say about this film right now is that it looks exactly like what you would expect. It's massive, sure, but it doesn't feel surprising in any way. Marvel announcing Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom in the movie felt desperate, too, as it was obviously the studio's way of trying to win back the fans who'd been disappointed by the MCU's post-"Avengers: Endgame" output. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" aside, Marvel's no longer the reliable hit machine that it once was.

That being said, there is one notable reason to be excited about "Doomsday." No, not the X-Men (though their inclusion is certainly cool) or the return of Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). Instead, it's the fact that "Doomsday" is technically a direct sequel to "Thunderbolts*," itself by far the best non-"Spider-Man" MCU movie since "Endgame." More specifically, it picks up where that film left off, with the titular team (also known as the West Chesapeake Valley Thunderbolts sponsored by Shane's Tire Company) now officially being known as the New Avengers.

Sure enough, the final "Doomsday" trailer features a few shots of the New Avengers amidst all the new footage of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, and it's enough to finally get me hyped for this film.