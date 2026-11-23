One Element Of Avengers: Doomsday Has Me Excited Above All Else
"Avengers: Doomsday" is going to be one of the biggest movies of the year, if not ever, that much is certain. But so far, the movie's marketing has been quite, well, underwhelming. We already had one "Avengers" film (well, two) that relied entirely on gathering lots of known Marvel Cinematic Universe characters on screen at the same time. To do that again feels less special, as exciting as it is to see Cyclops (James Marsden) leading the X-Men into battle here.
Indeed, the worst thing one can say about this film right now is that it looks exactly like what you would expect. It's massive, sure, but it doesn't feel surprising in any way. Marvel announcing Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom in the movie felt desperate, too, as it was obviously the studio's way of trying to win back the fans who'd been disappointed by the MCU's post-"Avengers: Endgame" output. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" aside, Marvel's no longer the reliable hit machine that it once was.
That being said, there is one notable reason to be excited about "Doomsday." No, not the X-Men (though their inclusion is certainly cool) or the return of Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). Instead, it's the fact that "Doomsday" is technically a direct sequel to "Thunderbolts*," itself by far the best non-"Spider-Man" MCU movie since "Endgame." More specifically, it picks up where that film left off, with the titular team (also known as the West Chesapeake Valley Thunderbolts sponsored by Shane's Tire Company) now officially being known as the New Avengers.
Sure enough, the final "Doomsday" trailer features a few shots of the New Avengers amidst all the new footage of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, and it's enough to finally get me hyped for this film.
The New Avengers bring a different dynamic to the MCU
For the most part, the visuals in the final "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer look horrendously muted and dull, save for a single brief shot of David Harbour's Alexei Shostakov dressed in a horrendous New Avengers tracksuit staring in awe as Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) arrives at Avengers Tower. Immediately, the image both brightens the trailer and reminds you that as serious as "Doomsday" may be (with the old Avengers looking more tired and beaten up than ever), the New Avengers bring a whole different vibe to the table. After all, they're silly, not great at teamwork, and don't consider themselves to be gods. Instead, they talk through their psychological issues and even hug it out like something out of "Neon Genesis Evangelion."
As the final trailer makes clear, "Doomsday" is all about different superhero groups coming together. You have the remnants of the original Avengers team, the X-Men, the Thunderbolts/New Avengers, and the Fantastic Four — plus the stragglers from various MCU titles that we collectively kind of forgot about. Each brings a different dynamic to the film, with the New Avengers specifically being a group of loser superheroes and criminals not unlike the Guardians of the Galaxy ... with the big difference being that the former have to save themselves before they can save anyone else. It's why "Thunderbolts*" makes for such an emotional gut punch, especially when its leads come together as a team, and the idea of seeing them interact with the MCU at large does more to make "Doomsday" feel interesting than any number of cameos could.
"Avengers: Doomsday" will see the New Avengers suit up alongside their companions when it hits theaters on December 18, 2026.