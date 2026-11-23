When you think of Tom Hardy and Gary Oldman working together, chances are you think of 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises," in which they played Bane and Commissioner James Gordon, respectively. But this generation-spanning British duo have crossed paths on screen multiple times throughout the years, including in a movie that debuted the same year as their Batman team-up. Yes, "The Dark Knight Rises" was one of two films in 2012 to give us a Hardy/Oldman collab (as well as a weird Tom Hardy accent). The other was "Lawless," a Southern Gothic gangster outing that's been mostly forgotten, but was a fairly big deal at the time.

Today, Hardy and Oldman happen to be on two of the best shows on TV. The former plays the perpetually embattled mob fixer Harry Da Souza on "MobLand," and the latter plays the perpetually disheveled Jackson Lamb on "Slow Horses." But the duo have worked together on four separate projects throughout their careers, beginning with one of the greatest spy movies ever made: 2011's "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy." Asked by Digital Spy about working with Oldman on the John le Carré adaptation, Hardy had nothing but praise for the man. "Gary Oldman is my hero, that's it," he said. "He's right up there." The actor went on to say he's "stolen everything" from Oldman, with whom he'd re-team a year later on "Lawless."

Unfortunately, the pair don't actually share any scenes in the film, but their respective presences help elevate the whole affair, which is well worth a watch for the quietly intense performance from Hardy and the signature flourish of a performance from Oldman.