Tom Hardy And Gary Oldman Had A Batman Reunion In This Forgotten Western Gangster Movie
When you think of Tom Hardy and Gary Oldman working together, chances are you think of 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises," in which they played Bane and Commissioner James Gordon, respectively. But this generation-spanning British duo have crossed paths on screen multiple times throughout the years, including in a movie that debuted the same year as their Batman team-up. Yes, "The Dark Knight Rises" was one of two films in 2012 to give us a Hardy/Oldman collab (as well as a weird Tom Hardy accent). The other was "Lawless," a Southern Gothic gangster outing that's been mostly forgotten, but was a fairly big deal at the time.
Today, Hardy and Oldman happen to be on two of the best shows on TV. The former plays the perpetually embattled mob fixer Harry Da Souza on "MobLand," and the latter plays the perpetually disheveled Jackson Lamb on "Slow Horses." But the duo have worked together on four separate projects throughout their careers, beginning with one of the greatest spy movies ever made: 2011's "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy." Asked by Digital Spy about working with Oldman on the John le Carré adaptation, Hardy had nothing but praise for the man. "Gary Oldman is my hero, that's it," he said. "He's right up there." The actor went on to say he's "stolen everything" from Oldman, with whom he'd re-team a year later on "Lawless."
Unfortunately, the pair don't actually share any scenes in the film, but their respective presences help elevate the whole affair, which is well worth a watch for the quietly intense performance from Hardy and the signature flourish of a performance from Oldman.
Tom Hardy takes on Guy Pearce in prohibition-era Virginia in Lawless
"Lawless" is directed by John Hillcoat, who made his breakthrough by overseeing one of the best dark Westerns ever made: "The Proposition." That 2005 effort was written by Nick Cave, who also penned the script for "Lawless," based on Matt Bondurant's historical novel "The Wettest County in the World." It's a lot less brutal than Hillcoat's 2005 effort, and boasts a typically compelling score from Cave himself.
Similarly compelling are the performances. A month prior to the film's release, in August 2012, Tom Hardy had simultaneously terrified and bewildered moviegoers as Bane in "The Dark Knight Rises," famously delivering his best known weird accent through a face covering worn by the ruthless brawler. But he didn't disappoint in the accent department as Virginian bootlegger Forrest Bondurant, either.
"Lawless" follows Forrest and his two brothers, Jason Clarke's Howard Bondurant and Shia LaBeouf's Jack Bondurant, as they run a bootlegging operation in 1931 Virginia. When U.S. Marshal Charley Rakes (Guy Pearce) arrives from Chicago, he decides to be far less lenient with the brothers than local law enforcement, forcing the trio to defend their livelihoods. Throughout it all, Hardy emanates a quiet intensity as Forrest, rolling a toothpick over his tongue and delivering lines that are quite often incomprehensible. But his screen presence is undeniable — which makes it even more of a shame that he has no scenes with Gary Oldman's gangster character, Floyd Banner.
Tom Hardy's bootlegging drama has been forgotten, but is well worth a watch today
Gary Oldman is only in "Lawless" very briefly, though he does get one of the best scenes, pumping a car full of lead while casually chewing on a cigar. We don't get to see Tom Hardy appear alongside the man from whom he claims to have "stolen everything," but luckily the two "Dark Knight Rises" stars reunited one more time for crime drama "Child 44" in 2015 and shared several scenes (though they ultimately failed to save the movie as a whole).
"Lawless," meanwhile, debuted at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival ahead of its theatrical release in August of that year. I remember the film being somewhat of a big deal due to Hardy's "Dark Knight Rises" role, and the fact "Lawless" was his first big film post-Bane. When I say "big deal," I mean relative to the movie being a small-town Southern Gothic drama and period piece; it was never going to draw in the crowds the way Christopher Nolan capping off his Batman trilogy did.
That said, the film did make $54.6 million on a $26 million budget and earned solid reviews. Today, "Lawless" sits at 67% on Rotten Tomatoes, though some critics seemed baffled by Hardy's accent. Still, "Lawless" is arguably one of Tom Hardy's best movies, giving the actor plenty of screen time to showcase his trademark combination of sheer aggression and insouciance (which has been on full display in "MobLand" of late). A scene in which Hardy's bootlegger sits lazily on his porch, barely paying attention while his brother roughs up two police officers, is just a lot of fun to watch. Had Oldman and Hardy had any screen time together, it might have been a true must-see.