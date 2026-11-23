Doctor Victor von Doom is a master of magic, so little surprise he's often crossed paths with the Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Stephen Strange. Their first meeting, and the foundation for their mutual respect, was in 1989's "Doctor Strange and Doctor Doom: Triumph and Torment," one of the essential Doctor Doom comics every Marvel fan should read.

Written by Roger Stern, one of the best writers in the 1980s Marvel Comics bullpen, and drawn by Mike Mignola, future creator of the "Hellboy" universe, "Triumph and Torment" is indeed a triumph. It was published in the "Marvel Graphic Novel" line, itself designed to tell standalone and more mature stories featuring Marvel's character stable.

Doom's usual nemeses, Reed Richards and the Fantastic Four, are nowhere to be seen. While, conceptually, Doom needs Richards, tales like "Triumph and Torment" prove how he can hold individual stories without the FF. "Triumph and Torment" is also one of the most convincing arguments for Doom being more than a villain.

In Doom's debut, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's "Fantastic Four" #5, it's established he had, during his and Reed's time at college, been obsessed with dark magic and built a machine to enter the nether world, which blew up and scarred him. His fuller origin in "Fantastic Four Annual" #2 revealed his ambition was to contact his mother, Cynthia von Doom, a witch who died during his childhood. Cynthia's trunk of magical secrets begat Victor's own knowledge of sorcery.

A 1971 story in "Astonishing Tales" #8 (by Gerry Conway and Gene Colan) then revealed that every Midsummer's Eve (when the liminal walls between worlds are the thinnest), Doom battles the forces of Hell to free his mother's soul, only to reach a stalemate. So, in "Triumph and Torment," Doom does the unthinkable and asks for help.