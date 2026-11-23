In the 2000s, Marvel Comics launched "Ultimate Marvel," a reboot that brought its lead characters into the 21st century. "Ultimate Fantastic Four" pivoted from from the classic "astronauts bathed in cosmic rays" origin (which is so 1960s). Instead, the "Ultimate" FF were teen geniuses transformed in a teleportation experiment.

"Ultimate Fantastic Four" also reimagined the FF's nemesis, Doctor Doom. Renamed Victor Van Damme, this Doom was part of the Baxter Building think tank and was also transformed in the Four's accident. This Doom has no armor, but literal metal skin. (You can see that both the 2005 and 2015 "Fantastic Four" films took from "Ultimate Fantastic Four" for their Dooms, to their detriment.)

"Ultimate Fantastic Four" #7 (by Warren Ellis and Stuart Immonen) depicts Victor's childhood. On his tenth birthday, Victor's father revealed to him that they are descendants of Vlad Țepeș, or Vlad the Impaler/Vlad Dracula, the infamous 15th century king of Wallachia. Van Damme Sr. explains to his boy:

"Vlad Dracula understood that truth is inborn. That men of greatness must bend an ignorant world to their truth by any means necessary. And so he bent Wallachia to his will. He was cruel, but cruelty is no vice. It is a tool of necessity."

From that moment, Victor was told he must be a man who bends the world to his will. His father instructs him to memorize his family line from Vlad down, beating him whenever he fails. Doom being the descendant of royalty, coming from money, and being imparted from childhood with lessons that a great leader is a ruthless one are all big changes to his character. Victor von Doom acts like an aristocrat, but unlike Victor Van Damme, he came from nothing.