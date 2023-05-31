Succession's Jeremy Strong Wanted Kendall Roy To Die In The End

This post contains spoilers for the "Succession" series finale.

The swift reversals of fortune during the last few episodes of Jesse Armstrong's "Succession" were whiplash-inducing and, in the context of the narrative, darkly satisfying. Though the writers and the cast were phenomenally successful at getting us emotionally invested in the conniving exploits of the Roy siblings, there was always a lingering sense that none of them should "win." Part of this was due to their stunted nature; their media-magnate father, Logan Roy, essentially engineered them to be, at most, half-functional people. They had every advantage at birth, but as we saw throughout the series, they lacked their father's decisiveness. And when the time arrived for them to band together and seize the reins, they sabotaged each other like crabs in a barrel.

Of the three, Jeremy Strong's Kendall came closest to snatching the crown away from Logan. But for an agonizingly inconvenient air-space lockdown over Manhattan, Kendall would've attained a vote of no confidence from the Waystar board and taken over from his stroke-stricken father. When Logan unexpectedly passed during the final season, there were junctures at which it appeared each of the Roy kids had the inside track. But as the final episode neared its climax, Kendall had once again pulled ahead with the support of Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kiernan Culkin). Then Shiv lived up to her name and plunged the blade into his back.

The decimation was thorough. After trying to literally crush Roman's skull, Kendall wandered through the autumn desert of Battery Park a destroyed man. His gait was zombie-like, but not without purpose, and this is where a tantalizing what-if enters the picture. Was there a different fate envisioned for Kendall in that final scene?