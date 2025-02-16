Castlevania: Nocturne Fans Need To Check Out This Classic Anime

The latter of the two adaptations, "Hellsing Ultimate," is a 10-episode original video animation (OVA) from 2006-2012 from that hews much more closely to the source material, jamming as much of the manga's story into those 10-ish hours as possible. It's the more accessible of the two shows because it has cleaner animation and a more satisfying beginning, middle, and end. Like "Castlevania" and "Castlevania: Nocturne," it also throws the audience into a weird world headfirst and can occasionally be a little confusing, but the cool characters and even cooler fight scenes more than make up for it.

"Hellsing Ultimate" follows the Hellsing Organization, a secret branch of the British government that protects its people from supernatural forces, headed by Sir Integra Hellsing (Yoshiko Sakakibara/Victoria Harwood), the granddaughter of founder Abraham Van Helsing. The Hellsing Organization's most powerful ally is a mysterious vampire called Alucard (Jouji Nakata/Crispin Freeman), though he's a little more bloodthirsty than the "Castlevania" character of the same name. This Alucard (sometimes Arucard) only answers to Integra, and at the beginning of the series he creates a fledgling vampire, Seras Victoria (Fumiko Orikasa/K.T. Gray), when he finds her dying from a vampire attack. This trio and the rest of the Hellsing Organization have their work cut out for them when a Nazi cult re-emerges and tries to take over the world using an army of vampires. Oh, and the Vatican have their own anti-supernatural division who are at war with the Hellsing Organization, with their own super-baddies.

Within this apocalyptic orgy of vampire violence is a killer twist on Bram Stoker's original "Dracula" story, subverting the master and servant relationship between Dracula and Renfield with Alucard and Seras Victoria (who also subverts the Mina Harker/Lucy Westerna characters from Stoker's novel). Because the show was made by different teams, it's a little uneven in places, but seriously — who doesn't want to watch badass updated versions of classic gothic characters absolutely decimate Nazis?