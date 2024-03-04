Dune Villain Baron Harkonnen Had A Bizarre Anime Cameo

Director Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two" is lighting the world on fire right now, much like Paul Muad'Dib's (Timothee Chalamet) jihad will be doing to the known universe after the movie's end. The sequel enjoyed a box office debut twice as big as the first "Dune" did in 2021. Unlike was the case with David Lynch's 1984 "Dune," which earned too little for sequels, it seems that Warner Bros. now has its next blockbuster franchise.

From the Worms to the Spice (which the movies hardly explain), the world of "Dune" is quite weird. One of this bizarre iceberg's tips is the villainous Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, leader of the Harkonnen feudal house. Played in the recent movies by Stellan Skarsgård, the Baron is about 600 pounds (reflecting his gluttonous wealth) and to get around, he doesn't walk, he floats with anti-gravity belts. Frank Hebert's original "Dune" books were an influence on "Star Wars" (think of how both Arrakis and Tatooine are inhospitable desert worlds). Though George Lucas has not confirmed it outright (to my knowledge), I'd bet he had the Baron in mind when creating Jabba the Hutt.

The influence of "Dune" also stretches across the globe, as seen by Kouta Hirano's manga "Hellsing" (plus its anime adaptations). The young vampire Seras Victoria even wields a weapon named for the Harkonnens.