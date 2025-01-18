Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 Makes The Show's Biggest Mystery Even More Confusing

"Castlevania: Nocturne" season 2 sets up a lot of interesting threads for a potential season 3 and wraps up most of the big arcs from season 1. At the same time, the show hasn't fully answered one of its biggest mysteries, which has to do with the new kind of night creatures created by Abbott Emmanuel (Richard Dormer).

In the original "Castlevania" series, night creatures are created by devil forgemasters, human sorcerers who use a specific breed of dark magic to channel souls from hell into dead bodies, transforming them into monstrous creatures. These forgemasters each channel their spells through a specific, unique tool, and the monsters they create are loyal to them. In most cases, the souls channeled into the night creatures don't seem to be the same ones that the bodies housed in life, but there are some apparent exceptions to that rule. In general, though, night creatures are shown to be pretty mindless.

But that all changes in the first season of the sequel series "Castlevania: Nocturne." Emmanuel uses a different method of creating them via a massive machine of arcane power, which works much more quickly than the methods seen in the original show. The results are different as well, as many of the subsequent night creatures seem to retain both their humanity and their free will, to a certain extent. This begins with Edouard (Sydney James Harcourt), and in season 2, many other night creatures show the same strange humanity. While the second season doesn't explain this, it does drop a few more clues that add to the mystery. Let's get into it.