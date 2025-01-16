Who Is Old Man Coyote In Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2?

This article contains spoilers for "Castlevania: Nocturne" season 2.

In many ways, "Castlevania: Nocturne" season 2 mirrors "Castlevania" season 2. Given that "Castlevania" season 2 is widely considered the show's best season, that's a huge compliment. They both amp up the ideas, storylines, and action of their respective debuts, deepening the core themes and giving increased screen time to the villains. And just like "Castlevania" season 2, the sophomore outing of "Nocturne" wraps up most of the major arcs begun in its first season. However, certain threads are intentionally left hanging in the event of a season 3.

Members of the "Castlevania" creative team have made it clear they're not done yet and would love to keep going with "Nocturne" if Netflix approves another set of episodes. If that happens, season 3 will likely involve the mysterious dark spirit seen gliding around in the background of season 2. This character never speaks, nor do they get an official name, though the vampire Olrox (Zahn McClarnon) refers to them multiple times as Old Man Coyote — a trickster figure in some Indigenous American folklore. Olrox also calls them Mephistopheles at one point, the devilish character from the Faust legend of old German folklore.

While this character never makes their true nature or intentions known, they appear at several key points in the story, including one of the last shots of the season 2 finale. So, who is "Old Man Coyote," really, and what could they have in store for "Castlevania: Nocturne" season 3?