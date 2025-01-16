How Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 Sets Up A Symphony Of The Night Adaptation Next

This article contains spoilers for "Castlevania: Nocturne" season 2.

If you count both shows as one, Netflix's "Castlevania" franchise has been running for six seasons and eight years, with "Castlevania: Nocturne" season 2 marking the latest entry in the stylish video game adaptation from Powerhouse Animation. And yet, in all that time, the shows have left the most beloved and critically acclaimed "Castlevania" game untouched. "Castlevania: Symphony of the Night" completely reinvented the property when it dropped on the original PlayStation and Sega Saturn back in 1997. Now, with the way things wrap up at the end of "Nocturne" season 2, fans could finally be getting a proper adaptation of that legendary game ... assuming the show gets renewed by Netflix.

Writing on X in October 2024, series director Samuel Deats confirmed that the show was "going on hiatus until release and we find out if we're getting renewed," adding, "if you want to see more shows of 'Castlevania' quality, please support S2 when it releases!" Renewal in the modern streaming age is always a dicey proposition, especially at Netflix. That said, "Castlevania" has been far more successful than most at threading the needle. Its longevity is a true anomaly these days, and if Netflix sees fit to keep the story going, "Nocturne" season 3 could be a new highpoint.

The ending of "Castlevania: Nocturne" season 2 concludes a lot of the major storylines begun in season 1, including the terrifying reign of Erzsebet Báthory (Franka Potente), the Sekhmet saga, and the will-they-won't-they dynamic between Richter Belmont (Edward Bluemel) and Annette (Thuso Mbedu). At the same time, certain threads are left intentionally dangling, and they all point to "Symphony of the Night."