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Doctor Victor von Doom's ego and conviction in his own superiority are as enormous as the universe, but in his cold heart, he does respect some of the "foolish" heroes who oppose him. Doom unconditionally loves his goddaughter, Valeria Richards of the Fantastic Four. He is frenemies with Namor the Sub-Mariner, and also maintains a friendly rivalry with his fellow sorcerer Doctor Stephen Strange; their dynamic lacks the bitterness that defines Doom's feud with Reed Richards. Doom also acknowledges Captain America as a paragon of his chosen ideals, and sees even Spider-Man's puerility as if he's a court jester, the one willing to tell a king what no one else will.

But there's one hero that Doom most consistently views and addresses as an equal, and that's Ororo Monroe, Storm, of the X-Men. Storm is easily one of the strongest X-Men; she can control the weather itself and is a self-styled "goddess." Even Doom concedes her that description. Unusually for Doom, he rarely tries to downplay Storm's power next to his own. Ororo's strength intrigues him — as does her beauty.

Now, Doom isn't the kind of man to act on romantic whimsy. "Doom needs no one" is one of his self-affirming catchphrases, and he once drove away his childhood sweetheart Valeria to prioritize his quest for knowledge and power. Part of Doom's self-inflicted misery is choosing to believe that no woman could ever love a man with a scarred face like his, yet another reason Doom hides behind a mask: "How could she... when even I am driven to madness by the sight!" But even so, one feels Doom would revel in the fantasy of Storm sitting by his side. It all goes back to their first meeting in "Uncanny X-Men" #145 by Chris Claremont and Dave Cockrum.