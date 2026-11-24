This X-Men Character Is The One Marvel Hero Doctor Doom Respects The Most
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Doctor Victor von Doom's ego and conviction in his own superiority are as enormous as the universe, but in his cold heart, he does respect some of the "foolish" heroes who oppose him. Doom unconditionally loves his goddaughter, Valeria Richards of the Fantastic Four. He is frenemies with Namor the Sub-Mariner, and also maintains a friendly rivalry with his fellow sorcerer Doctor Stephen Strange; their dynamic lacks the bitterness that defines Doom's feud with Reed Richards. Doom also acknowledges Captain America as a paragon of his chosen ideals, and sees even Spider-Man's puerility as if he's a court jester, the one willing to tell a king what no one else will.
But there's one hero that Doom most consistently views and addresses as an equal, and that's Ororo Monroe, Storm, of the X-Men. Storm is easily one of the strongest X-Men; she can control the weather itself and is a self-styled "goddess." Even Doom concedes her that description. Unusually for Doom, he rarely tries to downplay Storm's power next to his own. Ororo's strength intrigues him — as does her beauty.
Now, Doom isn't the kind of man to act on romantic whimsy. "Doom needs no one" is one of his self-affirming catchphrases, and he once drove away his childhood sweetheart Valeria to prioritize his quest for knowledge and power. Part of Doom's self-inflicted misery is choosing to believe that no woman could ever love a man with a scarred face like his, yet another reason Doom hides behind a mask: "How could she... when even I am driven to madness by the sight!" But even so, one feels Doom would revel in the fantasy of Storm sitting by his side. It all goes back to their first meeting in "Uncanny X-Men" #145 by Chris Claremont and Dave Cockrum.
Doom and Storm's first encounter was X-Men issues 145-147
"Uncanny X-Men" issues #145-147 comprise a short arc where the twisted gamesman Arcade teams up with Doom to destroy the X-Men. In #145, Storm shows up at Doom's castle... and he welcomes her as an honored guest, treating her to a feast while the other X-Men are attacked by mecha-armored guards. Storm herself is charmed by Doom, thinking he is "a fascinating man," and he reciprocates.
"Storm seems drawn to me, as I am to her. Lioness to lion. Queen to king. She does not fear me. She should. She will."
Indeed, Doom soon defeats the X-Men, Storm included, as he dismisses them all as simple "children" next to him. While the others are thrown into deathtraps, Doom — charmed as he was by Storm — transmutes the still conscious Ororo into a chrome statue, while creating a robot in Storm's image to serve him. For Ororo, who is claustrophobic, being trapped inside her own body is a living hell. Once freed, she lives up to her name and unfurls a terrifying storm. Echoing Doom's own words, Storm declares: "Am I not beautiful, Lord Doom? And terrible? Do you not fear me? You should. You shall."
Normally, this would be a bungled first impression. But after surrendering Arcade, Doom apologizes to Storm for his behavior, suggesting his infatuation with her was real: "I would hope that we might begin anew. You are a fascinating woman. I should like to know you better." Ororo grants him the grace of a clean slate.
The events of this arc are referenced almost any time Doom and Storm meet, such as in issue #4 of Storm's 2024 solo series, where Doom hosts her in Latveria. He's not alone among villains in his view of Storm, either.
Storm can charm even villains like Doom
Read any of Chris Claremont's writing, including the hundreds of "X-Men" stories to his name, and it's easy to tell that he's got a thing for powerful women. No "X-Men" character more consistently shows that than Storm, the strongest of the team and their frequent leader. It often feels like Claremont wrote his own infatuation with the character into the text; "powerful villain tries to take Storm as theirs" is a stock Claremont "X-Men" plot, and not just with Doom.
Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz's "Uncanny X-Men" #159 sees Dracula himself try to turn Storm into his bride. (New comic series "Midnight X-Men" takes place in a timeline where he succeeded, and Storm reigns as a vampire queen.)
An attraction to Storm binds Doom and Dracula... or does it? Shortly after Doom's guest appearance in "X-Men," writer-artist John Byrne took over "Fantastic Four." Byrne had made his name drawing "X-Men," but ultimately left due to creative differences with Claremont. A lingering mark of those differences shows up in "Fantastic Four" #258. Byrne, apparently dissatisfied with how Claremont wrote Doom, suggests the Doom who teamed up with Arcade was one of Doom's robotic duplicates, or Doombots.
Now, in the "X-Men" issues themselves, there's no hint this isn't the real Doom. Years later, in Al Ewing and Stefano Caselli's "S.W.O.R.D." #7, Storm hosts Doom for dinner, and their conversation is loaded with references to "X-Men" #145. Doom blames his unbecoming behavior of attacking Storm, his guest, as a Doombot's faulty programming (but he would, wouldn't he?). Across the conversation, Doom demonstrates his interest in Storm is all too real, to the point Ororo tells him: "Don't flirt, Victor. It's unbecoming." Except, Doom would likely argue, with an exceptional woman like her.