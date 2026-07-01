X-Men '97 Season 2 Reminds Us Who The Marvel Team's Strongest Member Is

Spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 2 Episode 1 follow.

In Marvel Comics' "X-Men," the strongest mutants are called "Omega-level." That name is taken from the last letter of the Greek alphabet, signifying the end of things; Omega-level mutants have no endpoints on their potential power, and the X-Men alone have a few Omegas on their roster. During Magneto's heroic moods, his Earth-moving magnetism is an unbeatable asset, and when possessed by the Phoenix Force, Jean Grey personifies the pinnacle of all life and evolution.

But one member of the X-Men still dwarfs all the others: Storm/Ororo Munroe, who can control the weather with a move of her hands. Storm feels and acts less like a typical mutant and more like an avatar of the Earth's own power. She's often called (and self-described) as a goddess and it's easy to see why. "X-Men '97" Season 2 Episode 1, "Days of Past Future," shows a new upper limit of Storm's powers.

Carrying on where Season 1 ended, Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith) is stranded in 3960 AD with some other X-Men. In this dark future, the evil and all-powerful Apocalypse rules. When Cyclops, Jean, and their son Nathan are captured by his forces and put on a slave transport, the X-Men have nary a hope of catching up — unless Storm can create a solar flare and imbue their own vehicle's engines with cosmic energy.

Storm is doubtful at first — "I control the weather, not the cosmos" — but the sun heeds her call. She pulls it off her typical theatrical declaration of power: