Why Storm's Mutant Powers Were Always A Challenge For X-Men '97 Animators

The presence of Storm on the X-Men practically negates the need for any other members. Storm, as all comic readers can tell you, has the mutant ability to psychically control the weather. She can use winds to make herself fly, but also summon lightning bolts to strike her foes. She can call upon arctic winds to create ice or whip up a destructive tornado. Storm could, if she had the wherewithal, irrigate vast deserts. She could change entire ecosystems singlehandedly. She could wipe out vast armies with a well-placed hurricane. With a person like that on the X-Men, having a man with switchblade knuckles or a dude with laser eyes seems like small potatoes.

On the new TV series "X-Men '97," Storm is played by Alison Sealy-Smith, reprising the role from the original 1992 show "X-Men: The Animated Series." The showrunners wisely kept Storm's powers relatively modest, usually only depicting her flying, throwing a few small lightning bolts, or blowing people over with a gust of wind. Only in a few extreme cases did Storm summon her namesake. If Storm used her powers to their fullest in every episode, it would change the nature of the show. It would become "The Storm Show."

But it's not just storytelling limitations that have prevented the "X-Men '97" showrunners from tapping into Storm's full potential. It seems there are practical considerations as well. Storms are difficult to animate, and it takes a lot of line mileage and visual effects to depict a tornado in action. These struggles were discussed briefly in the new book "X-Men '97: The Art and Making of the Animated Series" by James Field. Effects animator Chris Graf was quoted as saying Storm's weather powers are, essentially, too epic to animate regularly.