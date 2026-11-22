5 Best Performances In The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping, Ranked
Major spoilers ahead for "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping."
The newest movie in the "Hunger Games" franchise, subtitled "Sunrise on the Reaping," is here, and as I wrote in my review for /Film, it's a worthy addition to this genuinely excellent film series. Directed by Francis Lawrence, who has helmed every single Hunger Games movie except for the inaugural outing "The Hunger Games" in 2012 (which was directed by Gary Ross), "Sunrise on the Reaping" starss Joseph Zada as a younger version of Woody Harrelson's character, Haymitch Abernathy. Haymitch is one of the only known victors of the titular Games who hails from the downtrodden District 12 in the dystopian nation of as Panem. (Some housekeeping: District 12 is the mining district and impoverished enough that its child tributes for the Hunger Games almost never win; Panem is the redesigned totalitarian North America led by the oppressive Capitol, which is located in what we know as the Rocky Mountains.)
As Haymitch competes in the already-dangerous Hunger Games — made much more dangerous thanks to the fact that it's the second Quarter Quell, meaning it's an extra "special" (demented) version with double the child tributes — he encounters dozens of characters, some of whom we've met before in different timelines and some of whom are brand new. So which actors deliver the very best performances in "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping?"
It's a stacked cast and it's legitimately tough to choose, but ultimately, I've picked five performers who build upon the previous movies and performances from storied actors who defined these roles originally ... and do so beautifully.
5. Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket
The only real beef I have with Elle Fanning's performance as Effie Trinket in "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping," such as it is, is that she doesn't get nearly enough screen time for my liking. Effie Trinket, who appears in this film as a sort of assistant stylist and District 12 prep team member who saves the sartorial day after her boss Magno Stift (Billy Porter) falls down on the job, is a character we know from the original "Hunger Games" movies; in those, she's played by Elizabeth Banks.
Effie is a larger-than-life character whose journey is, I'll be honest, sort of disjointed. When she's the chaperone for Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark (Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson) during the original stories alongside Woody Harrelson's grown, downtrodden Haymitch Abernathy, she seems slavishly devoted to the Capitol, but also becomes part of the rebellion in the two-part finale "Mockingjay." In "Sunrise on the Reaping," Effie seems to be a willing ally to Haymitch, but her loyalty still lies with the Capitol. (We also get to meet her younger sister Proserpina, played by Iris Apatow, for the first time in the series, expanding Effie's world just a little.)
Fanning, a recently minted Oscar and Emmy nominee for her sensational projects "Sentimental Value" and "Margo's Got Money Troubles," is unsurprisingly great during her unfortunately limited screen time, particularly her delivery of Effie's most memorable line from the novel ("I confess to having a moment!"). Honestly, there are so many prequels possible in the wider Hunger Games world, and if Suzanne Collins ever wanted to a deep dive on Effie's whole "deal" and give her her own story, I wouldn't hate that. But she'd need to convince Fanning to return to really make the movie sing.
4. Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman
I love Kieran Culkin, and I bristle when people accuse him of delivering the same performance over and over again. From where I'm sitting, that couldn't be further from the truth! Two of his most well-known and well-regarded performances — Roman Roy on "Succession" and Benji in "A Real Pain," the former of which earned him an Emmy and the latter of which earned him an Oscar — are very different. Roman is a broken man-child desperate for love that escapes him and that he does nothing to earn. Benji is a walking raw nerve, who is loved by complete strangers but is still desperately striving to make his own family accept him. Culkin's role in "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" skews more towards Roman, but it's still a fun departure for the actor, and he's great.
Culkin plays TV host Caesar Flickerman. He's the second actor to play this specific character (Stanley Tucci originated the role in the original "Hunger Games" films) and the third actor to play a Flickerman TV presenter (Jason Schwartzman played Caesar's ancestor Lucky in the prequel "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes"). We know next to nothing about Caesar's psyche or inner life, and that's fine — he's just the guy who helps make a spectacle out of child murder. In any case, Culkin's bombast matches Tucci's wearier but still explosive host. When he's not snarling at assistants, he's Cheshire Cat-grinning at the doomed tributes. Across the board, he fits into this role perfectly. Culkin is not only a great casting choice, but a worthy addition to the franchise, and he delivers one of this prequel's best performances.
3. Ralph Fiennes as President Coriolanus Snow
Ralph Fiennes is on what the kids might call a "generational run." In 2022, he played the sadistic and vengeful chef Julian Slowik in "The Menu," followed that up with a stunning performance as a troubled, grieving cardinal in "Conclave," and a two-film turn as the kindly and offbeat Dr. Ian Kelson in "28 Years Later" and "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple." Now, Fiennes has become the third actor in Hunger Games (and cinematic) history to play Panem President Coriolanus Snow. He follows Tom Blyth, who played a young and mostly unspoiled version of the future tyrant in "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," and the late, great Donald Sutherland, who portrays the oldest version of Snow that we see in the original films.
It shouldn't be news to anybody that Fiennes delivers an exceptional performance in "Sunrise on the Reaping." He is one of the finest actors of his generation and has consistently proven that across multiple decades. What was news to me, though, was how perfectly Fiennes bridged the gap between Blyth and Sutherland. Blyth's Snow begins his journey as a teenage boy desperate to prove his worth, and "Songbirds and Snakes" ends with him newly embittered by heartbreak and driven by ambition. Meanwhile, Sutherland's Snow is comfortable with being a source of pure evil and confident in his actions.
Fiennes' Snow sits beautifully in the middle as a man who seems like he still has an ounce or two of sympathy and regret left — he even asks Haymitch about the fate of Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), the woman who loved and left him in "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" — but is still ruthless enough to replace a tribute tragically killed in a pre-Games accident with a brainwashed lookalike. He's excellent.
2. Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy
Without a perfectly cast Haymitch, the entirety of "Sunrise on the Reaping" fails. Woody Harrelson's Haymitch is deep in the throes of an alcohol addiction when we meet him in "The Hunger Games," and he's a disaffected, purposefully withdrawn man who clearly avoids getting close to District 12 tributes he views as doomed. Joseph Zada's Haymitch, in contrast, begins his journey as a young man with a lot to live for and a lot to love about his life. He loves his mother and younger brother and is besotted with his girlfriend Lenore Dove Baird (Whitney Peak), a member of the Covey. Everything changes when Haymitch is randomly chosen to participate in the Games — he's not reaped, but chosen as a hasty replacement when the kid who was reaped makes a run for it and gets sniped in the head. Even then, Haymitch puts on a brave face, reassures his family, and even comforts the youngest District 12 tribute, Louella McCoy (Molly McCann), on their journey to the Capitol.
As Haymitch makes allies, forms a potential plan to blow up the arena alongside his mentor Beetee Latier (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) and Beetee's tribute son Ampert (Percy Daggs IV), and eventually allies with the other District 12 girl, Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace), he suffers setback after setback. Zada manages to chart every single reaction and emotion we see from Haymitch in a way that feels real and earned. As he takes hit after hit in his quest to win the Games and return home — even though he'll only find more tragedy there — we feel every hit along with him. Zada is magnetic as Haymitch, and he's got a long career ahead of him thanks to this performance.
1. Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee
Every time I see a casting announcement involving Jesse Plemons, I'm excited. The dorky guy from "Friday Night Lights" — Mr. Kirsten Dunst himself — has become one of the entertainment industry's most reliably excellent actors. I'm struggling, as I write this, to think of a time where Plemons was actively bad in anything, and I'm coming up short. He can do absolutely anything, based on the fact that he's hysterically funny in "Game Night" and the most terrifying guy I've ever seen in "Civil War." I'm sure it was a daunting ask for Plemons to step into the role of Plutarch Heavensbee in "Sunrise on the Reaping" for one big and tragic reason: Philip Seymour Hoffman, who originated the role, passed away in 2014. I commend Plemons for taking the role, and I feel like I need to say that he bears a somewhat uncanny resemblance to the late Oscar winner (and even played Hoffman's son in 2012's "The Master"). He's also incredible.
Hindsight isn't always a gift for an actor, but in the case of Plutarch, Plemons clearly utilized everything we know about the character's future in "Sunrise on the Reaping." Plemons' Plutarch is a mere Capitol cameraman (Hoffman's Plutarch had been elevated all the way to Gamemaker), but he's shrewd, a favorite of Snow, and already a rebel ready to pursue a full takedown of the Capitol. Knowing that this comes to fruition across both parts of "Mockingjay" makes this look at Plutarch's early days of rebellion all the more satisfying, and Plemons is pitch-perfect as a man who's absolutely fascinating on the inside. It's the best performance in the movie.
"The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" is in theaters now.