Major spoilers ahead for "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping."

The newest movie in the "Hunger Games" franchise, subtitled "Sunrise on the Reaping," is here, and as I wrote in my review for /Film, it's a worthy addition to this genuinely excellent film series. Directed by Francis Lawrence, who has helmed every single Hunger Games movie except for the inaugural outing "The Hunger Games" in 2012 (which was directed by Gary Ross), "Sunrise on the Reaping" starss Joseph Zada as a younger version of Woody Harrelson's character, Haymitch Abernathy. Haymitch is one of the only known victors of the titular Games who hails from the downtrodden District 12 in the dystopian nation of as Panem. (Some housekeeping: District 12 is the mining district and impoverished enough that its child tributes for the Hunger Games almost never win; Panem is the redesigned totalitarian North America led by the oppressive Capitol, which is located in what we know as the Rocky Mountains.)

As Haymitch competes in the already-dangerous Hunger Games — made much more dangerous thanks to the fact that it's the second Quarter Quell, meaning it's an extra "special" (demented) version with double the child tributes — he encounters dozens of characters, some of whom we've met before in different timelines and some of whom are brand new. So which actors deliver the very best performances in "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping?"

It's a stacked cast and it's legitimately tough to choose, but ultimately, I've picked five performers who build upon the previous movies and performances from storied actors who defined these roles originally ... and do so beautifully.