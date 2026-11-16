What Is The Covey In The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping?
Within the world of the two "Hunger Games" prequels — "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" and "Sunrise on the Reaping" — there's a group called the Covey, and two of their young women are major influences on the narratives. So, who are the Covey, exactly?
So, "covey" is a real word. According to Merriam-Webster, it refers to "a mature bird or pair of birds with a brood of young" (or "a small flock"). This is perfect, because the two major Covey characters in this franchise — Lucy Gray Baird, played by Rachel Zegler, and Lenore Dove Baird, played by Whitney Peak, in the film versions of "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" and "Sunrise on the Reaping," respectively — are often referred to by the men who love and despise them as birds of some sort. Again, though: what is the Covey?
In the "Sunrise on the Reaping" novel by Suzanne Collins, Lenore Dove's boyfriend and our protagonist Haymitch (played by Joseph Zada in the movie adaptation) informs the reader that, when Lenore Dove occasionally sings for him in their private refuge of a nearby meadow, it's particularly special because "she never does it in public." He adds, "None of the Covey do. Her uncles are really more musicians than singers, so they just play tunes and leave the singing to the audience if they're so inclined."
Those uncles — Clerk Carmine and Tam Amber, the former of whom appears in the film version and is played by Jeffrey Hallman — took Lenore Dove in, though Haymitch notes that her father was always "something of a mystery." (Note that shared last name of "Baird," though.) So, are the musically inclined folks in the Covey from District 12? That's complicated. (Also, they did sing before the events of "Sunrise on the Reaping.")
The Covey claim to be free of the districts, but they stay in District 12
So, what's the deal with the Covey's origin? As Haymitch notes in "Sunrise on the Reaping," they have a dark backstory. "Her people were great travelers once, going from district to district to perform their music," he recalls. "Tam Amber remembers it, as he was about my age when the war ended and the Peacekeepers rounded up the Covey, killing all the adults and confining the kids to our district."
This is exactly what Lucy Gray Baird tells a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth in the film adaptation), the future president of the dystopian region of Panem, and a Capitol reporter during "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" as she prepares to fight as the District 12 tribute in the 10th Hunger Games. As she puts it in the book version of the story, "'It's Lucy Gray and I'm not really from [12]. My people are Covey. Musicians by trade. We just took a wrong turn one day and were obliged to stay.'"
When asked which district the Covey does come from, Lucy Gray provides an explanation: "'No district in particular. We move from place to place as the fancy takes us.' Lucy Gray caught herself. 'Well, we used to anyway. Before the Peacekeepers rounded us up a few years back.'" When the reporter tries to clarify that this makes her a District 12 denizen, she loses interest in the conversation. Also, remember how I mentioned singing? Lenore Dove's generation of the Covey might not love singing in public, but Lucy Gray famously does in "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" ... and it helps her charm audiences and even win the Hunger Games at the time.
The Covey enjoy some 'special' privileges in their home of District 12
District 12 is the only district we've seen pretty comprehensively in the "Hunger Games" franchise as of this writing (it's possible that Suzanne Collins could write a prequel set in a different district), and the rules are a little looser there across all the books. Capitol Peacekeepers tend to allow sales of illicit materials like the white liquor to which Haymitch ultimately becomes addicted, and they also allow concerts from the Covey, which we see prominently featured in "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes." In the book version of "Sunrise on the Reaping," Haymitch shares that these privileges have continued years after Lucy Gray's live performances:
"[The Covey] worked out a deal with the mayor, whose house boasts the only real piano in District 12. Lenore Dove can practice on it if she plays during an occasional dinner or gathering. Her in a faded green dress, an ivory ribbon tying back her hair, lips tinted orange. When her family performs around District 12 for money, she makes do with the instrument she is playing now, which she calls her tune box."
Essentially, the Covey is a musical group who play instruments and sing — well, the latter depends on the timeframe — and were traveling artists before the districts of Panem fully formed. Between their preference for brightly colored clothes, their musical talents, and their yearning for freedom, the Covey stand out in Panem ... and two of its number, Lucy Gray and Lenore Dove, are extraordinarily important to the story.
"The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" hits theaters on November 20, 2026.