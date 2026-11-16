Within the world of the two "Hunger Games" prequels — "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" and "Sunrise on the Reaping" — there's a group called the Covey, and two of their young women are major influences on the narratives. So, who are the Covey, exactly?

So, "covey" is a real word. According to Merriam-Webster, it refers to "a mature bird or pair of birds with a brood of young" (or "a small flock"). This is perfect, because the two major Covey characters in this franchise — Lucy Gray Baird, played by Rachel Zegler, and Lenore Dove Baird, played by Whitney Peak, in the film versions of "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" and "Sunrise on the Reaping," respectively — are often referred to by the men who love and despise them as birds of some sort. Again, though: what is the Covey?

In the "Sunrise on the Reaping" novel by Suzanne Collins, Lenore Dove's boyfriend and our protagonist Haymitch (played by Joseph Zada in the movie adaptation) informs the reader that, when Lenore Dove occasionally sings for him in their private refuge of a nearby meadow, it's particularly special because "she never does it in public." He adds, "None of the Covey do. Her uncles are really more musicians than singers, so they just play tunes and leave the singing to the audience if they're so inclined."

Those uncles — Clerk Carmine and Tam Amber, the former of whom appears in the film version and is played by Jeffrey Hallman — took Lenore Dove in, though Haymitch notes that her father was always "something of a mystery." (Note that shared last name of "Baird," though.) So, are the musically inclined folks in the Covey from District 12? That's complicated. (Also, they did sing before the events of "Sunrise on the Reaping.")