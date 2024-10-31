The Hunger Games: Is Lucy Gray Baird Related To Katniss Everdeen?

"The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" is a rare prequel that actually works very well as its own standalone movie, while also making what came before even better — very much like "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" did. While /Film's own Jeremy Mathai wasn't so enthusiastic about the film, writing that it "feels caught between its humbler, more character-driven aims and the blockbuster expectations of reinvigorating a brand" in his review, the movie was a giant hit, and gave audiences a new favorite District 12 victor.

Years before Katniss Everdeen's revolution, and even years before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical dictator in charge of Panem, "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" follows Snow as a teenager trying to keep his family's legacy alive. When the 10th annual Hunger Games approach, he is assigned to mentor a tribute from District 12 named Lucy Gray Baird, causing Snow to wrestle with his true allegiance and with how far he's willing to go to gain power and wealth.

As many parallels as "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" draws with the original "Hunger Games" films, and as much as Lucy Gray is quite literally a stand-in for Katniss, is there a more explicit connection between the two characters? Given they kind of resemble each other and have relatively similar personalities, it doesn't take a leap to speculate that the two could be related. The truth, of course, is that they're not, but that doesn't mean they aren't linked in other ways.