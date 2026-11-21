I've been a fan of Suzanne Collins' literary franchise, "The Hunger Games," since the very beginning, and something I immensely respect and love about her continued additions to the world is that they actually complement existing lore. (Looking at you, "Fantastic Beasts" franchise!)

The final book in the original Hunger Games novel trilogy, "Mockingjay" — which got a two-part movie adaptation, as was the fashion at the time — came out in 2010. We didn't get a prequel until 2020 when Collins released "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," which centers around the origin story of future Panem president Coriolanus Snow. That got a film adaptation in 2023, starring Tom Blyth as Coriolanus and Rachel Zegler as his forbidden love and Games tribute Lucy Gray Baird. In 2025, Collins dropped "Sunrise on the Reaping," a look at how Haymitch Abernathy (Woody Harrelson in the original films, Joseph Zada in this prequel) won the dangerous, horrifying 50th Hunger Games, which doubled the number of child tributes into the arena.

"The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" takes place years before Haymitch is even born, but it still manages to connect to "Sunrise on the Reaping" and the original trilogy by giving Snow and Haymitch some interesting common ground. Specifically, both Lucy Gray Baird and Haymitch's girlfriend Lenore Dove Baird (Whitney Peak) hail from the Covey in District 12, a group of nomadic musicians who name themselves after colors and wear bright garb. In the book, Snow only obliquely references his lost love Lucy Gray. In the movie, Ralph Fiennes' Snow names her while warning Haymitch that girls from the Covey can never be trusted. Not only that, but he asks Haymitch if people speak about Lucy, saying she "vanished" and concluding, "She could have had everything."