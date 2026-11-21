The Lucy Gray Baird Reference In The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping, Explained
I've been a fan of Suzanne Collins' literary franchise, "The Hunger Games," since the very beginning, and something I immensely respect and love about her continued additions to the world is that they actually complement existing lore. (Looking at you, "Fantastic Beasts" franchise!)
The final book in the original Hunger Games novel trilogy, "Mockingjay" — which got a two-part movie adaptation, as was the fashion at the time — came out in 2010. We didn't get a prequel until 2020 when Collins released "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," which centers around the origin story of future Panem president Coriolanus Snow. That got a film adaptation in 2023, starring Tom Blyth as Coriolanus and Rachel Zegler as his forbidden love and Games tribute Lucy Gray Baird. In 2025, Collins dropped "Sunrise on the Reaping," a look at how Haymitch Abernathy (Woody Harrelson in the original films, Joseph Zada in this prequel) won the dangerous, horrifying 50th Hunger Games, which doubled the number of child tributes into the arena.
"The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" takes place years before Haymitch is even born, but it still manages to connect to "Sunrise on the Reaping" and the original trilogy by giving Snow and Haymitch some interesting common ground. Specifically, both Lucy Gray Baird and Haymitch's girlfriend Lenore Dove Baird (Whitney Peak) hail from the Covey in District 12, a group of nomadic musicians who name themselves after colors and wear bright garb. In the book, Snow only obliquely references his lost love Lucy Gray. In the movie, Ralph Fiennes' Snow names her while warning Haymitch that girls from the Covey can never be trusted. Not only that, but he asks Haymitch if people speak about Lucy, saying she "vanished" and concluding, "She could have had everything."
In The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Snow name-drops Lucy Gray
In both versions of "Sunrise on the Reaping," Haymitch ends up spending time alone with President Snow after an accident kills one of his fellow District 12 tributes (which leads to one of the most disturbing sequences in Hunger Games history, and that's saying something). In the book, Snow notices the necklace and fire striker gifted to Haymitch by Lenore Dove, immediately noticing an inscription signed "L.D." After hearing her first name, Snow shocks Haymitch by trying to guess her Covey name:
"'But Lenore what? No, no, don't tell me. Let me guess. D . . . D . . . That's a tough one. None of the usual suspects, but they so rarely are. I can think of plenty prefaced by deep or dark. Deep blue. Dark green. But that's not how they work. Perhaps something in nature? Like amber or ivory. Daffodil . . . dandelion . . . diamond? No, that's no color at all, really. All right, I'm stumped. Lenore what?'"
Haymitch, understandably, panics. He has no idea that someone as powerful as President Snow would even be aware of the niche group known as the Covey. He thinks to himself:
"The milk has soured in my stomach at his musings and what they reveal. He knows Lenore Dove is Covey; only they name their children this way. First name from a ballad, second a color. Amber and Ivory are actual family names. How has he unearthed this obscure fact about a pocket of musicians in the throwaway district of 12? Capitol informers?"
No, Snow has his own experience with Covey women ... and this knowledge is a major key to the "Hunger Games" story.
Coriolanus Snow reveals that his hatred of District 12 girls has lasted for decades
Haymitch and Snow's meeting is brief, but before it ends, Snow issues a warning to Haymitch. In the novel, the exchange is telling:
"'All the birds I've encountered are vicious.' A dribble of bloody spittle leaks from Snow's mouth. "Bet I know a thing or two about your dove.'
'Like what?'
'Like she's delightful to look at, swishes around in bright colors, and sings like a mockingjay. You love her. And oh, how she seems to love you. Except sometimes you wonder, because her plans don't include you at all.'"
Haymitch protests that Lenore truly loves him, and Snow has a retort ready: "No doubt she says so. But believe me, romantically speaking, you're dodging a bullet with these Games."
This is vitally important to the entire "Hunger Games" story. Snow fell in love with a headstrong brunette from District 12 who shocked everyone by winning the Hunger Games, only to feel betrayed by her when she abandoned him over his own bad behavior. From that point on, District 12 isn't just a sticking point for him; it's the site of his own perceived failure.
This explains Snow's immediate enmity towards Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence in the films), another headstrong brown-haired girl from District 12 who defies the Capitol and wins the Games decades after Lucy Gray's victory. The books are circumspect about Lucy Gray; Katniss and Haymitch both passingly mention that District 12 only had one victor before Haymitch, and she disappeared. The movie explicitly names her, making it clear that Lucy Gray is a vital link in the franchise.
"The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" is in theaters now.