There are a lot of characters in the wider "Hunger Games" universe, so I'll forgive you if you're only familiar with some of the bigger players like Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence), Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada in his origin film and Woody Harrelson in the original movies), Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth, Ralph Fiennes, and Donald Sutherland at various points throughout his life), Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson), or Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler). The latest installment in the literary and cinematic franchise, "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping," brings back some familiar faces and introduces new ones too — so, who, exactly, is Proserpina Trinket?

Introduced in both the book and film version of "Sunrise on the Reaping," Proserpina Trinket is a bubbly, enthusiastic, and quick-thinking young stylist working to prepare Hunger Games tributes for all the Capitol-centric pomp and circumstance that takes place before the bloody Games themselves. (Yes, the teenage tributes get all dolled up before they're forced to fight to the death in a dangerous arena that's also trying to kill them. This world is sick!)

We don't know a ton about Prosperina besides the fact that she works with the extremely unreliable Magno Stift (Billy Porter), she's assigned to work on Zada's Haymitch alongside Vitus (Edvin Ryding), and her older sister is future District 12 chaperone and stylist Effie Trinket (played in this film by Elle Fanning and the original movies by Elizabeth Banks). What we definitely know is that she's played by Iris Apatow, a rising talent from a famous family who's shown up in a handful of TV shows and several huge comedy movies from the 2000s.