Why Proserpina Trinket From The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Looks So Familiar
There are a lot of characters in the wider "Hunger Games" universe, so I'll forgive you if you're only familiar with some of the bigger players like Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence), Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada in his origin film and Woody Harrelson in the original movies), Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth, Ralph Fiennes, and Donald Sutherland at various points throughout his life), Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson), or Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler). The latest installment in the literary and cinematic franchise, "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping," brings back some familiar faces and introduces new ones too — so, who, exactly, is Proserpina Trinket?
Introduced in both the book and film version of "Sunrise on the Reaping," Proserpina Trinket is a bubbly, enthusiastic, and quick-thinking young stylist working to prepare Hunger Games tributes for all the Capitol-centric pomp and circumstance that takes place before the bloody Games themselves. (Yes, the teenage tributes get all dolled up before they're forced to fight to the death in a dangerous arena that's also trying to kill them. This world is sick!)
We don't know a ton about Prosperina besides the fact that she works with the extremely unreliable Magno Stift (Billy Porter), she's assigned to work on Zada's Haymitch alongside Vitus (Edvin Ryding), and her older sister is future District 12 chaperone and stylist Effie Trinket (played in this film by Elle Fanning and the original movies by Elizabeth Banks). What we definitely know is that she's played by Iris Apatow, a rising talent from a famous family who's shown up in a handful of TV shows and several huge comedy movies from the 2000s.
Iris Apatow grew up on the big screen
Iris Apatow was born in 2002, and odds are you're familiar with her family. Her older sister, Maude Apatow, starred in "Euphoria" throughout its entire run. Her mother, Leslie Mann, is an acclaimed comedic actor. Then there's her dad Judd Apatow, a comedy kingmaker, producer, writer, and director who's helped make projects like "Superbad" and "Bridesmaids" and directed his own like "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," "Knocked Up," "Funny People," and "This is 40." Let's talk about those last three, because all of them feature the youngest Apatow. (The less said about Judd Apatow's 2022 COVID movie "The Bubble," the better.)
Maude and Iris Apatow play Sadie and Charlotte, respectively, in both "Knocked Up" and "This is 40" — with their on-screen mother, Debbie, portrayed by Mann, and their father Pete by Paul Rudd as an Apatow stand-in. As for "Funny People," they also play Mann's daughters (in this one, Maude is Mable and Iris is Ingrid) with Mann as Laura, the ex-girlfriend of comedian and actor George Simmons (Adam Sandler), who's dealing with a life-changing health crisis. Sure, the Apatow daughters don't do a ton here, but they flesh out the universe in all three of their dad's films ... and it's notable that we watched Maude and Iris grow up on-screen, basically.
On the small screen, Iris Apatow has taken on some very adult roles
All things considered, Iris Apatow's career is just getting started. Still, over the past few years, she's dabbled in more adult fare (especially on the small screen), so it definitely seems like she's trying to show off her range.
From 2016 to 2018, Apatow portrayed a supporting character, Arya Hopkins, who's tutored by series lead Gus (Paul Rust) on the Netflix TV show "Love," while on another Netflix exclusive, "Unstable," she appeared alongside Rob Lowe and his real-life son John Owen Love. The latter duo play tech CEO Ellis Dragon and his creatively inclined son Jackson, respectively, whereas Apatow plays Anna, an intern at Ellis' company, itself aptly named Dragon, who also happens to be the former stepdaughter of the company's CFO Anna ("Fleabag" standout Sian Clifford).
Then there's "Tell Me Lies." A deliciously dramatic and dishy Hulu series created by Meaghan Oppenheimer, "Tell Me Lies" adapts (and improves) the book of the same name by Carola Lovering and ran for three seasons on Hulu. Apatow shows up as a college student named Amanda in the third and final season, creating a problem for series regular Bree (Cat Missal) as she mentally and emotionally recovers from an affair with a professor named Oliver (Tom Ellis). After she finally gets out of Oliver's clutches, Bree notices that Amanda seems to be Oliver's next victim, sending her into a spiral.
You can see Apatow as Proserpina in "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" in theaters now.