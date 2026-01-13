Tell Me Lies Is A Rare Adaptation That Surpasses The Book — And Season 3 Proves It

Adaptations are hard. I think I have some basic idea of how much work goes into bringing a novel to the big or small screen, but in all likelihood, I have no clue; what I do know is that when a book I love gets adapted, stuff ends up on the cutting room floor. And while this is completely understandable, it can be frustrating since those cuts or changes sometimes just don't make sense. (Unfortunately, the "Harry Potter" films, which made some truly inexplicable changes to their source material, definitely come to mind here.) I say all of this because "Tell Me Lies," showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer's television adaptation of Carola Lovering's hit novel, makes tiny tweaks to the source material ... but it expands the world of the novel in a truly phenomenal way.

Allow me to explain! Lovering's novel, released in 2018, focuses on the deeply toxic college relationship between Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco, played respectively on the series by Grace van Patten and Jackson White. The book employs rotating point-of-view chapters between Lucy and Stephen, both while they're attending the fictional East Coast-based Baird College and while they're at a mutual friend's wedding years later, and first-person POV doesn't exactly work perfectly on the small or big screen. Oppenheimer, quite smartly, doesn't employ any voice-over gimmicks. Instead, she's simply made Lucy and Stephen's world bigger, both at Baird near the end of the 2000s and the wedding of Bree (Cat Missal) and Evan (Branden Cook).

During the adaptation process, Oppenheimer seemed to realize that Lovering wrote a whole bunch of genuinely fascinating characters who deserved their own spotlight — and she's given it to them. That's the reason that "Tell Me Lies" is the rare adaptation that surpasses the book, as season 3 has now confirmed.