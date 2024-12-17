Why Stephen DeMarco From Tell Me Lies Looks So Familiar

In the Hulu original series "Tell Me Lies" — adapted by Meaghan Oppenheimer from Carola Lovering's book of the same name — lead Jackson White is saddled with a difficult task: he has to play the worst boyfriend anyone's ever had. As a student at the fictional Baird College (located somewhere in upstate New York) who dreams of becoming a lawyer, White's character Stephen DeMarco is odious right from the very beginning ... and his worst qualities are out in full force as he pursues freshman Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten). Early in the show's first episode, "Tell Me Lies" establishes not one but two timelines; in 2008, Stephen and Lucy attend Baird and carry on a fraught on-again, off-again relationship, and in 2015, a grown-up Lucy and Stephen are stuck attending the wedding of their friends Bree (Catherine Missal) and Evan (Branden Cook), desperately trying to avoid one another.

So where have you seen White before? Well, let's get this out of the way: his mom is Katey Sagal (and she does appear on "Tell Me Lies" from time to time as Stephen's troubled mother Norah), so he is what we call a "nepo baby." Still, White is pretty talented and while "Tell Me Lies" is his first major credit, you've definitely seen him in a handful of other projects before. Here's why Stephen on "Tell Me Lies" looks so familiar.