Pet Sematary: Bloodlines Review: Sometimes No Prequel Is Better

There's a lot of talk here about how Ludlow is cursed, and there's even a flashback to the 1600s when the town was founded. These are solid, sturdy ideas, but "Bloodlines" fails to follow through with them. Manny and his sister Donna (Isabella Star LaBlanc) are Native characters, and since much of "Pet Sematary" is built around the "ancient Indian burial ground" trope, this is a potentially smart move in terms of better representation. But even this falls by the wayside; it's surface-level stuff that doesn't amount to much, save for an unconvincing plotline that has Donna having vision-like dreams. This is a lazy idea that feels even lazier in its execution. Everything in this movie seemingly happens with a big shrug.

Again: I am absolutely convinced there's a longer cut of this film that fleshes these ideas out more fully. Whether or not that cut is better is something I can't tell you — I can only work with what we've been given, and what we've been given is an awkward hatchet job that fails to deliver. Characters are introduced, have little to no lines of dialogue, and then are quickly dispatched. Should we care? I guess, but it's hard to muster up much enthusiasm. Beer does manage to make great use of space, portraying Ludlow as an empty, lonely town isolated from the rest of the world. But the film also looks occasionally cheap and overlit; there's nothing here that feels authentic to the 1960s (ditto the 1600s flashback, which comes across as cosplay).

"Pet Sematary" is my favorite King novel, so I approached "Bloodlines" with optimism bordering on hopefulness. Alas, the final result is weak and ineffectual. There's some nice practical gore that might satisfy horror hounds, and there are germs of good ideas, like the concept that Jud is doomed to follow in his father's small-town footsteps and never get the hell out of Ludlow. But there's nothing here to really grab hold of. The film slips through our fingers like fresh grave dirt. It feels almost totally removed from King's world — hell, the "sematary" barely figures into the film at all; it's an afterthought. If you're looking for the gothic thrills and chills that make "Pet Sematary" so special, stick to the novel, or the '89 film, or even the 2019 remake, and leave "Bloodlines" dead and buried where it belongs.

/Film Rating: 4 out of 10