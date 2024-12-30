Why Lucy Albright From Tell Me Lies Looks So Familiar

Hulu's original series "Tell Me Lies" became a huge and somewhat unexpected hit after its first season released in 2022, and that's probably because its story of a deeply toxic college relationship is just so universal. Based on Carola Lovering's book of the same name and adapted by Meaghan Oppenheimer (who previously worked on "Fear the Walking Dead" and "Queen America"), "Tell Me Lies" splits its timeline in two, telling the twisted "love" story of Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), who meet at Baird College in upstate New York and carry on an on-again, off-again relationship that ends up creating plenty of collateral damage. In 2008, Stephen and Lucy are carefree students at Baird, but in 2015, they're trapped together at a wedding ... and it's clear that things aren't quite finished between them.

Van Patten, like her co-star White, comes from a Hollywood family (White is the son of small-screen legend Katey Sagal). Dick Van Patten is the "Tell Me Lies" star's uncle, and her father, Tim Van Patten, is a TV director known for high-profile projects like "Sex and the City," "The Sopranos," "Game of Thrones," "Black Mirror," and HBO's "Perry Mason" reboot. (The young Van Patten's cousin also happens to be actress Talia Balsam.) "Nepo baby" qualifications aside, Van Patten has worked on a bunch of movies and TV shows before she joined the main cast of "Tell Me Lies," so where have you seen her before?