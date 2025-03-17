What Happened To Drew In Tell Me Lies?

When we meet Drew during the beginning of season 1 in "Tell Me Lies," he's just excited to start at Baird College with the other freshmen and even hits it off with Lucy's friend Bree (Catherine Missal) when everyone gets together at the beginning of the year. (Something else important to mention is that Drew is an invention for the show; Wrigley doesn't appear to have siblings in Carola Lovering's book.) That's when tragedy strikes. During the very first week of school, Macy is killed in a car accident, and in the show's second episode, Drew reveals something horrifying to Stephen and Wrigley: He was driving the car that drove Macy off the road. He was also drinking and driving, so he begs them not to turn him into the police.

Wrigley ends up getting drunk at a party later and blurting out the truth to his girlfriend at the time, Pippa (Sonia Mena), who is understandably devastated by this reveal ... and when it comes to Stephen's involvement, it's actually worse (because, being Stephen, he lies about it). Stephen and Macy were involved before her death and he was in the car with her when she died; when Lucy learns that Stephen and Macy were seeing each other in secret, he tells her about the accident and says that Macy was also driving drunk and was dead by the time he woke up after the crash. (That's half true. They were both drunk, but Stephen left her there to die rather than be implicated.) Lucy's disgust for Drew is palpable — she's genuinely terrible at hiding her emotions — and as he pursues Bree, she takes a drastic step and writes a letter to the school's administration implicating Drew in Macy's death. Drew, who is eventually expelled, shows up at a party after the investigation convinced that Pippa wrote the letter and attacks his brother, leading to an injury that ends Wrigley's football career at Baird.