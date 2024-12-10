What Happened To Macy In The Tell Me Lies TV Series & Book?

In the novel "Tell Me Lies," Lucy finds out that Stephen was involved in Macy's death ... but because nobody at Baird knew Macy, the realization only affects her. On the show, because Macy is a student at Baird when she dies, the fallout is more widespread.

Lucy still finds out first when she finds a doodle in Macy's belongings that she also saw on a piece of paper that belonged to Stephen, but he manages to convince her that, even though he was in the car, the accident was actually fellow student Drew's (Benjamin Wadsworth) fault. (Stephen simply tells Lucy that Drew, who was also driving drunk that night, drove them off the road and doesn't admit that he was also drunk and wildly distracted.) Furious, Lucy writes a public letter accusing Drew of killing Macy, devastating Drew ... which is only compounded when Drew also dies of an accidental drug overdose at the end of season 2.

Aside from Drew, another person is deeply affected by Macy's death: Stephen's serious girlfriend Diana (Alicia Crowder). In the book, we don't know a whole lot about Diana unless we hear it from Stephen, who, to say the least, is an unreliable narrator. In the show, we watch as Diana discovers nude photos of Macy on Stephen's computer — as well as photos of the two of them — and quietly deletes them, protecting Stephen from facing any consequences regarding Macy. Still, she takes action and tells Stephen she failed her LSATs and is now disconnected from her rich, powerful father, which she knows will result in Stephen leaving her, and Crowder told Cosmopolitan that the photos of Macy directly inform this plan. "She knows after she sees the pictures of Macy that she has to get away from him. He's dangerous," Crowder said. Yet another understatement.

"Tell Me Lies" is streaming on Hulu now.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).