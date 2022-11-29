Will There Be A Tell Me Lies Season 2?

Some onscreen romances are aspirational, while others feel true to life. Some leave us swooning ... and others leave us concerned. And then there are those that land somewhere in the middle: frighteningly toxic, not too far off from reality, and hard to look away from. That's where "Tell Me Lies" comes in: an addictive Hulu drama about a dark, long-term relationship. Across its ten-episode first season, the series submerged its audience in the chaotic courtship between two college students — Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson Wright). And in typical thriller fashion, their all-consuming romance is just the tip of the iceberg. There's also family trauma, dark secrets, destructive behavior, and a devastating tragedy.

Per the official logline:

"'Tell Me Lies' follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of eight years. When Lucy and Stephen meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them."

Evidently, watching these college students unravel was a very welcome experience because Hulu has decided to double down on the drama. Deadline reports that "Tell Me Lies" is set to return for a second season. Let the toxicity continue!