Will There Be A Tell Me Lies Season 2?
Some onscreen romances are aspirational, while others feel true to life. Some leave us swooning ... and others leave us concerned. And then there are those that land somewhere in the middle: frighteningly toxic, not too far off from reality, and hard to look away from. That's where "Tell Me Lies" comes in: an addictive Hulu drama about a dark, long-term relationship. Across its ten-episode first season, the series submerged its audience in the chaotic courtship between two college students — Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson Wright). And in typical thriller fashion, their all-consuming romance is just the tip of the iceberg. There's also family trauma, dark secrets, destructive behavior, and a devastating tragedy.
Per the official logline:
"'Tell Me Lies' follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of eight years. When Lucy and Stephen meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them."
Evidently, watching these college students unravel was a very welcome experience because Hulu has decided to double down on the drama. Deadline reports that "Tell Me Lies" is set to return for a second season. Let the toxicity continue!
What to expect from Tell Me Lies season 2
The renewal news isn't really a surprise. 'Tell Me Lies" was well-received (it currently holds an 86% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes) and it's exactly the kind of vaguely murderous drama that invites a binge. Not to mention the fact that the season ended with a suitably dramatic cliffhanger. A one-and-done saga certainly made sense since this is based on a single novel by Carola Lovering, but that's never stopped an adaptation before! "Big Little Lies" solved its murder and still returned for more, meanwhile "The Handmaid's Tale" is four seasons beyond its source material and still going strong.
With its second season, "Tell Me Lies" will enter uncharted territory: like unpacking the secrets of Stephen's past and all that's happened in the eight years since he and Lucy first began their relationship in college. Other than the brief flash forward to Bree's wedding, much of the time gap was left unexplored. This could be where showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer really digs into their complex dynamic and explores their lives as adults.
"Tell Me Lies" season 2 will see the return of series stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White as the central romantic duo. We can probably expect the return of their friend groups too, including Bree (Catherine Missal), Pippa (Sonia Mena), Wrigley (Spencer House), and Evan (Branden Cook). Other potential cast members include Jessica Capshaw as Lucy's mom, Alicia Crowder as Diana, and Benjamin Wadsworth as Drew.