Why Amanda From Tell Me Lies Season 3 Looks So Familiar

This article contains minor spoilers for "Tell Me Lies," so don't bother going to the bar with your classmates if you haven't watched through to season 3, episode 2, "We Can't Help It If We Are a Problem."

In the second season of Meaghan Oppenheimer's series "Tell Me Lies," we diverge from the main toxic love story of Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco — played by Grace van Patten and Jackson White, respectively — to focus on one of Lucy's best friends, Bree (Cat Missal), and her tumultuous albeit brief affair with Baird College professor Oliver ("Lucifer" star Tom Ellis). By the time season 3 kicks off, the situation between the older, married Oliver and the young, impressionable Bree is, thankfully, over ... but in that season's premiere, titled "You F***ed It, Friend," Bree spots a freshman girl leaving Oliver's office who seems to have a knowing smile on her face. Bree, understandably, panics.

That's why, when Bree is at a bar with all of her friends in the season's second episode "We Can't Help It If We Are a Problem" (a bar that inexplicably serves all of these underage college students, but whatever), she spots the girl, Amanda, and slyly corners her in the bathroom, pretending they were in the same "Econ class" and commiserating with her over boys. So, who plays Amanda?

That would be Iris Apatow, and if her last name looks familiar, I'd be willing to bet that you've seen the younger Apatow daughter in some of her writer-director father Judd's projects. (Her sister, Maude, is also an actor and currently stars on "Euphoria.") From her dad's original comedies to a project that stars another Hollywood "nepo baby," here's where you've seen Apatow before she snagged the role of Amanda in season 3 of "Tell Me Lies."