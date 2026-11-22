Though James Bond creator Ian Fleming's influence is still acutely felt with the long-running movie series adapting his literary character, the films have taken considerable creative liberties for decades. Adaptations of Fleming's work had grown significantly looser as early as the Sean Connery era, while many of the movies named after them still contained elements from the stories. A prime example is, despite "The Spy Who Loved Me" being plagued by copyright troubles, it still retained a villain with metal-capped teeth. But by the end of Roger Moore's lengthy tenure, the movies had largely ditched incorporating any of Fleming's elements, though that wasn't true of 2006's "Casino Royale."

We're taking a look back at the James Bond movies that are not based on Ian Fleming's books and short stories. Some of the entries here take their titles from short stories written by Ian Fleming but, frankly, nothing else. Outside of the inclusion of Bond and his usual allies and enemies, these cinematic narratives really strike out on their own creatively.

Here are all 10 James Bond movies not based on Ian Fleming's books ranked, going in their own direction with the super-spy.