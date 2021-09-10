No Time To Die Is The Longest James Bond Movie Ever

We've got some news for you, James Bond fans. Whether or not it's good news or bad news is going to largely be up to the individual to decide. "No Time to Die," Daniel Craig's upcoming (and long-awaited) swan song as 007, is going to be a long goodbye as it is reportedly the longest Bond movie ever. Plan your bathroom breaks accordingly.

Per IndieWire, Craig's fifth and final go-around as Bond clocks in at a whopping 163 minutes. Distributors have reportedly been informed of the runtime ahead of advance tickets sales, which will open to the public on September 17 at 9:00 A.M. EST. Again, plan accordingly. Additionally, it was revealed that showtimes will begin at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 7. But the big news here is that hulking, nearly three-hour runtime.