Now that Robert Pattinson has officially been cast as James Bond, Amazon MGM's plans for the franchise are coming together. The new owners of the Bond IP are clearly sparing no expense for the upcoming "Bond 26," hiring a major director in Denis Villeneuve to shepherd the project, which will now be led by one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After the missteps that were Daniel Craig's last few films in the tux, it seems Amazon is aiming to re-establish Bond movies as must-see cinematic events. For Villeneuve, however, the star power of his Bond actor is less important than the ability to project the energy of a cold-blooded killer.

In an interview with GQ, the "Dune" director was asked what he looks for in a 007 actor. "A first quality is that I need to believe that this man is a killer," he replied. "Because more than a spy, Bond is an assassin, and I need that kind of strength. I need that kind of anger deep in the eye. It's not everybody who has that." Those who doubt whether Pattinson can do so need only take a glance at the casting announcement video, in which the actor's Bond emerges from the darkness aiming his Walther PPK and wearing a cold, resolute expression on his face. There's a definite edge to his brief appearance in the clip, and you can see why Villeneuve was impressed.

Denis Villeneuve unpacks the process of casting the newest James Bond: Robert Pattinson. https://t.co/DLgqqUErYa pic.twitter.com/FWB1l6r2L8 — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) November 17, 2026

That said, it seems Pattinson wasn't actually the first choice for Bond. According to a recent report, Villeneuve initially settled on "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" actor Josh O'Connor, who ultimately dropped out and cleared the way for Pattinson. But that will almost certainly prove to be a positive thing.