Is it just me, or is Hollywood shrinking these days? Skydance now owns Warner Bros. Discovery, which comes only a few years removed from Disney swallowing up 20th Century Fox in another corporate merger. Now, the same man has currently laid claim to two of the biggest names in the history of franchise filmmaking. And this is raising all sorts of questions about the fate of one of those names — a certain bat-eared superhero – in the near future.

Yes, today has brought us the martini-shaking news that Robert Pattinson has been officially chosen as our next James Bond. Not only does this mean that Pattinson now has three major IPs under his belt at the same time (including his upcoming role in "Dune: Part Three" later this year), but it also feels like our first major indication of Pattinson's future as Batman. As any Bat-fan can attest to, it hasn't been the easiest journey to bringing "The Batman II" from script to screen. The long-delayed sequel recently hit another setback when director Matt Reeves stepped away from filming, with Steven Soderbergh filling in for him. Making matters worse, the change in leadership for DC Studios following the merger between Warner Bros. Discovery and Skydance-Paramount has further thrown the state of Reeves' standalone films in disarray.

But perhaps this Bond announcement, of all things, could shine some light on Pattinson's role as Batman in the years ahead. Are his days in the cape and cowl numbered? Between some recent reporting and simply reading the tea leaves, we may have an idea of what this means for the future of Pattinson's "The Batman" movies.