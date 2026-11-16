What Robert Pattinson's James Bond Casting Could Mean For His Batman Future
Is it just me, or is Hollywood shrinking these days? Skydance now owns Warner Bros. Discovery, which comes only a few years removed from Disney swallowing up 20th Century Fox in another corporate merger. Now, the same man has currently laid claim to two of the biggest names in the history of franchise filmmaking. And this is raising all sorts of questions about the fate of one of those names — a certain bat-eared superhero – in the near future.
Yes, today has brought us the martini-shaking news that Robert Pattinson has been officially chosen as our next James Bond. Not only does this mean that Pattinson now has three major IPs under his belt at the same time (including his upcoming role in "Dune: Part Three" later this year), but it also feels like our first major indication of Pattinson's future as Batman. As any Bat-fan can attest to, it hasn't been the easiest journey to bringing "The Batman II" from script to screen. The long-delayed sequel recently hit another setback when director Matt Reeves stepped away from filming, with Steven Soderbergh filling in for him. Making matters worse, the change in leadership for DC Studios following the merger between Warner Bros. Discovery and Skydance-Paramount has further thrown the state of Reeves' standalone films in disarray.
But perhaps this Bond announcement, of all things, could shine some light on Pattinson's role as Batman in the years ahead. Are his days in the cape and cowl numbered? Between some recent reporting and simply reading the tea leaves, we may have an idea of what this means for the future of Pattinson's "The Batman" movies.
Robert Pattinson's casting as James Bond may spell the end of Matt Reeves' Batman movies
Nothing in Hollywood occurs in a vacuum, as Robert Pattinson's James Bond casting throws into sharp relief. After all, who could've predicted the dizzying rise of the guy from "Twilight" becoming one of the industry's most recognizable and bank-breaking leading men of all? As it turns out, that principle also applies to the novelty of seeing the same man cast as both Bond and Batman at the same time — however short-lived that may be.
As fans paying close attention may have guessed, one development likely has much to do with the other. If we look back at the buzzy search for our new Bond over the last several months, it's clear that Pattinson's candidacy (along with Nicholas Hoult's) only cropped up in the eleventh hour. Industry insider Matt Belloni suggested as much in a recent Puck newsletter, handily explaining why most rumors failed to mention Pattinson's name in the early going. What's more, this timing also coincides with another bit of industry news: James Gunn and Peter Safran's ousting at DC Studios. With Matt Reeves' two biggest champions gone, might this uncertainty have a trickle-down effect? According to Belloni, it sure could:
"Even before director Matt Reeves was temporarily replaced by Steven Soderbergh due to a personal issue, Reeves had fallen far behind on ['The Batman Part II'], which eventually pushed the release date to February 2028. It's hard to believe that Skydance, and its new DC president, Jeremy Latcham, will go down that path again. Indulging a lengthy timeline on the company's number one franchise is probably not an option for the debt-laden Skydance. And without Reeves, Pattinson is unlikely to continue in the role, I'd guess."
New James Bond star Robert Pattinson likely saw the writing on the wall for Batman under Skydance
Walk with me on this hypothetical, folks. After sitting out much of the initial frenzy surrounding the James Bond casting, Robert Pattinson finally got the call from Amazon and/or Bond director Denis Villeneuve following the shakeup at DC Studios. Previously, Pattinson and Matt Reeves may have been planning for at least one more film to cap off the "Batman" trilogy in the years ahead — and, to be clear, this could potentially still happen. But, without James Gunn calling the shots anymore, and with Skydance CEO David Ellison itching to get his own Batman franchise underway, Reeves saw the writing on the wall and gave Pattinson his blessing to pursue a different (yet more stable) franchise lead role.
That sure sounds plausible to us, even as we're simultaneously thrilled by this Bond casting and disappointed by the possibility that "The Batman Part II" could spell the end of Pattinson's time in Gotham. So goes the reality of art and commerce butting heads in this capitalist hellscape we've made for ourselves. If this truly is the end of the road for Pattinson and Reeves' "The Batman" franchise, well, that only makes us even more excited to see the sequel arrive in 2028. Meanwhile, the trade-off will be seeing Villeneuve and Pattinson reunite after "Dune: Part Three" for what may be the most highly-anticipated Bond movie since 2006's "Casino Royale."
That's not a bad consolation prize at all. Of course, all of this is merely informed speculation, and things could always change on a dime. Stay tuned to /Film for any and all updates in the weeks ahead.