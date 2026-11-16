If you were disappointed by Anne Hathaway's dead-on-arrival Colleen Hoover movie "Verity," you might be interested in streaming one of her 2026 efforts that was actually good. HBO Max users certainly are. After a disappointing box office run, "The End of Oak Street," in which a suburban family is transported to dino-land, is finally getting the attention it deserves on the streamer.

"The End of Oak Street" trailers made it look like the the most fun dinosaur movie in years, and that turned out to be true. But the film is also surprisingly heartfelt, finding time between the dino fights and chase sequences to essentially explore the idea of home — the place where we're all supposed to feel safest — suddenly becoming the most unsafe place you could be. Writer/director David Robert Mitchell certainly delivers spectacle, but it's all in service of the characters and an interesting idea that powers the rest of the film.

Unfortunately, the box office returns for "The End of Oak Street" weren't quite what they could have been. The movie made $121.6 million in theaters on an $85 million budget, and if you know how the box office actually works, you're aware the film almost certainly didn't hit its break even point. Warner Bros. then rushed the movie to digital less than 30 days after it opened theatrically, and it remains unclear just how well it performed. But regardless of whether anyone made any money, the film is well worth a watch. Thankfully, HBO Max users now seem to be giving it the attention it always deserved.