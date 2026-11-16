Anne Hathaway's 2026 Sci-Fi Survival Movie Is Officially HBO Max's Biggest Streaming Hit
If you were disappointed by Anne Hathaway's dead-on-arrival Colleen Hoover movie "Verity," you might be interested in streaming one of her 2026 efforts that was actually good. HBO Max users certainly are. After a disappointing box office run, "The End of Oak Street," in which a suburban family is transported to dino-land, is finally getting the attention it deserves on the streamer.
"The End of Oak Street" trailers made it look like the the most fun dinosaur movie in years, and that turned out to be true. But the film is also surprisingly heartfelt, finding time between the dino fights and chase sequences to essentially explore the idea of home — the place where we're all supposed to feel safest — suddenly becoming the most unsafe place you could be. Writer/director David Robert Mitchell certainly delivers spectacle, but it's all in service of the characters and an interesting idea that powers the rest of the film.
Unfortunately, the box office returns for "The End of Oak Street" weren't quite what they could have been. The movie made $121.6 million in theaters on an $85 million budget, and if you know how the box office actually works, you're aware the film almost certainly didn't hit its break even point. Warner Bros. then rushed the movie to digital less than 30 days after it opened theatrically, and it remains unclear just how well it performed. But regardless of whether anyone made any money, the film is well worth a watch. Thankfully, HBO Max users now seem to be giving it the attention it always deserved.
It's Anne Hathaway vs. dinos in The End of Oak Street, and HBO Maxers can't get enough
"The End of Oak Street" is a thrilling dinosaur adventure that stars Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor as Denise and Greg Platt. The husband and wife live in a quiet Michigan suburb with their daughter Audrey (Maisy Stella) and son Brian (Christian Convery) circa 1982. Tensions lie beneath the surface of their seemingly idyllic life, though, with Denise feeling unfulfilled, Greg struggling to make ends meet, and the kids feeling like outsiders among their peers. Soon, however, they have bigger problems. One morning, the family wakes up to find their neighborhood has been transported back through time to a prehistoric age. Now, rather than social isolation and looming divorces, the biggest threats they face are of the scaly, sharp-toothed variety.
David Robert Mitchell previously oversaw one of the best horror movies of the 21st Century in "It Follows," but he's since proven he can deliver more traditional big-screen thrills with "The End of Oak Street." And while audiences didn't necessarily show up in droves at the multiplex, the film received positive reviews and earned an 86% "certified fresh" critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. As it were, it appears that HBO Max users are as taken with Mitchell's family drama/dino adventure as most critics.
"The End of Oak Street" hit the streamer on November 13, 2026, and it subsequently shot to number one on the most-watched movies charts in multiple countries, including the United States (per FlixPatrol). At the time of writing, the movie occupies the top spot in 57 countries, and in several cases has been there since its debut. So, if you're yet to watch "The End of Oak Street," take this as a sign to rectify that immediately.