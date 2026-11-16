Dunesday Will Blow Barbenheimer Out Of The Water At The Box Office
The biggest double bill in cinema history is just around the corner — so much so that it's going to blow Barbenheimer out of the water. The dual threat of Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" and Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" was a force to be reckoned with in 2023. But Dunesday is going to be even bigger as both "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Dune: Part Three" are set to deliver blockbuster openings in December. It's going to be massive.
On the weekend of December 18, Marvel's "Avengers: Doomsday" will lead the pack with a whopping $340 million opening, per Box Office Theory. That number could easily go higher but it's automatically going to be one of the biggest openings for any movie ever. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" ruled the box office back in July with a $360 million opening, setting a new all-time record. "Doomsday" is poised to be in that ballpark. But that doesn't mean that "Dune 3" is going to be left fighting for scraps.
Denis Villeneuve's third entry in the "Dune" franchise is expected to open with at least $91 million, though that number could easily eclipse $100 million. "Dune: Part Two" had a box office debut that was twice the size of the first movie's, opening to $82.5 million in March of 2024. So, even on the low end and despite the stiffest competition imaginable, it's poised to set a record for the franchise. In short? This double bill is going to deliver all the way around.
For context, Barbenheimer was a bombshell box office success, with "Barbie" opening to $344 million globally and "Oppenheimer" debuting to $175 million. Mind you, the numbers we're citing for "Doomsday" and "Dune" right now are only domestic. The global number will easily eclipse what Barbenheimer did.
Avengers: Doomsday is poised to shatter box office records
Looking closer at "Avengers: Doomsday" specifically, this is going to continue what has been a much-needed fruitful stretch for Marvel Studios. Marvel's 2025 box office proved that the MCU has fallen from grace, with "Captain America: Brave New World" and "Thunderbolts" both falling well short of expectations. Even "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" only did modestly well.
However, "Brand New Day" ended up becoming one of the biggest movies of all time with $2.5 billion worldwide following its record-shattering opening in July. It trails only "Avatar" ($2.92 billion) and "Avengers: Endgame" ($2.94 billion). "Avengers: Endgame" passed "Avatar" to reclaim the title of the highest-grossing movie ever earlier this year thanks to the "Avengers Endgame: Encore" re-release. The "Doomsday" opening projections are right in line with "Endgame," which originally opened to $357 million domestically.
Speaking of that, "Avengers Endgame: Encore" also ruled the box office, taking in $143 million worldwide. Despite some of the cynicism and mixed results that have dominated the conversation around the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the 2020s, that re-release proved that audiences are amped to see "Doomsday," the first proper "Avengers" movie in seven years. It certainly doesn't hurt that directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed "Infinity War" and "Endgame," are back in the saddle.
The movie also features former "Iron Man" star Robert Downey Jr. as the villain Doctor Doom. That, coupled with a massive cast that encapsulates several different generations of Marvel stars, has made this a must-see event. Even many fans who opted out of many recent MCU entries are clearly on board to see Earth's Mightiest Heroes duke it out with Victor Von Doom.
Dune: Part Three won't be totally left in the dust by Marvel
Circling back to the saga of one Mr. Paul Atreides, "Dune: Part Three" opening to over/under $100 million even on a weekend with no competition would be insanely great. Warner Bros. also has the benefit of IMAX screens for "Dune," which will add a lot to the bottom line since IMAX has proved that it's more important to the box office than ever before, time and time again.
Disney launched an IMAX competitor called Infinity Vision (which raises some serious questions), but that move lets you know how valuable those premium format screens are. In any case, "Dune: Part Two" finished its global run with $715 million worldwide. In light of an even bigger opening in the cards, the third entry in the series should easily be able to eclipse that number. It also has the benefit of January being just around the corner.
January tends to be a pretty dead month, with studios typically not releasing their A game during that time. That's why Clint Eastwood's "American Sniper" became the biggest January movie ever at the box office, despite being released in late December. Movies released in December tend to have very long legs thanks to a lack of competition. "Dune" and "Avengers" are both going to benefit from that in a big way.
These numbers are undoubtedly going to shift in the coming weeks as release dates creep closer, but what's clear is we're in for a downright unprecedented weekend of moviegoing to help close out 2026. Instead of one of these movies being left out in the cold, the industry is in for a record-breaking weekend.
"Avengers: Doomsday" and "Dune: Part Three" both hit theaters on December 18, 2026.