The biggest double bill in cinema history is just around the corner — so much so that it's going to blow Barbenheimer out of the water. The dual threat of Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" and Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" was a force to be reckoned with in 2023. But Dunesday is going to be even bigger as both "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Dune: Part Three" are set to deliver blockbuster openings in December. It's going to be massive.

On the weekend of December 18, Marvel's "Avengers: Doomsday" will lead the pack with a whopping $340 million opening, per Box Office Theory. That number could easily go higher but it's automatically going to be one of the biggest openings for any movie ever. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" ruled the box office back in July with a $360 million opening, setting a new all-time record. "Doomsday" is poised to be in that ballpark. But that doesn't mean that "Dune 3" is going to be left fighting for scraps.

Denis Villeneuve's third entry in the "Dune" franchise is expected to open with at least $91 million, though that number could easily eclipse $100 million. "Dune: Part Two" had a box office debut that was twice the size of the first movie's, opening to $82.5 million in March of 2024. So, even on the low end and despite the stiffest competition imaginable, it's poised to set a record for the franchise. In short? This double bill is going to deliver all the way around.

For context, Barbenheimer was a bombshell box office success, with "Barbie" opening to $344 million globally and "Oppenheimer" debuting to $175 million. Mind you, the numbers we're citing for "Doomsday" and "Dune" right now are only domestic. The global number will easily eclipse what Barbenheimer did.