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We've been living in a world of mass entertainment dominated by superheroes and comic book characters for more than 25 years now, dating back to Marvel's earlier blockbuster hits like "X-Men" and "Spider-Man." Even small screen stuff like "The Walking Dead" has comic book roots. But decades before any of that, an indie film pioneer made a superhero movie unlike any other.

Lloyd Kaufman is independent film, in many ways, as the founder of Troma Entertainment. His media empire was built on the backs of low-budget schlock like "Surf Nazis Must Die" and "Pterodactyl Woman from Beverly Hills," among many others. But Kaufman's defining hit came in 1984 in the form of "The Toxic Avenger," an ultra violent, campy, R-rated superhero affair. It remains a distinct piece of punk rock cinema more than 40 years removed, unmatched in its insanity by anything Marvel or DC has done on screen.

The movie takes place in the fictional town of Tromaville, known as the toxic waste capital of America. A bullied young janitor in a popular gym falls into a vat of toxic waste and turns into a super strong but disfigured man. He begins cleaning up the streets from evildoers in an often funny yet violent fashion.

"The Toxic Avenger" has a long history on screen and is now a cult legend, but that legend began in '84, at a time when superheroes were far from bankable fare in the mainstream. Co-directed by Michael Herz and Kaufman himself, the resulting movie can't be accused of being high art, but it's one heck of a wild swing, and a testament to what the indie filmmaking spirit can accomplish.