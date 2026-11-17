This '80s R-Rated Superhero Movie Is Unlike Anything Marvel Or DC Has Made
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
We've been living in a world of mass entertainment dominated by superheroes and comic book characters for more than 25 years now, dating back to Marvel's earlier blockbuster hits like "X-Men" and "Spider-Man." Even small screen stuff like "The Walking Dead" has comic book roots. But decades before any of that, an indie film pioneer made a superhero movie unlike any other.
Lloyd Kaufman is independent film, in many ways, as the founder of Troma Entertainment. His media empire was built on the backs of low-budget schlock like "Surf Nazis Must Die" and "Pterodactyl Woman from Beverly Hills," among many others. But Kaufman's defining hit came in 1984 in the form of "The Toxic Avenger," an ultra violent, campy, R-rated superhero affair. It remains a distinct piece of punk rock cinema more than 40 years removed, unmatched in its insanity by anything Marvel or DC has done on screen.
The movie takes place in the fictional town of Tromaville, known as the toxic waste capital of America. A bullied young janitor in a popular gym falls into a vat of toxic waste and turns into a super strong but disfigured man. He begins cleaning up the streets from evildoers in an often funny yet violent fashion.
"The Toxic Avenger" has a long history on screen and is now a cult legend, but that legend began in '84, at a time when superheroes were far from bankable fare in the mainstream. Co-directed by Michael Herz and Kaufman himself, the resulting movie can't be accused of being high art, but it's one heck of a wild swing, and a testament to what the indie filmmaking spirit can accomplish.
The Toxic Avenger did an R-rated superhero decades before Deadpool
At the time, Hollywood had only had the occasional superhero movie hit it big. "Superman: The Movie" in 1978 being the biggest one, while Batman didn't become a box office hero until 1989. Even that movie just led to the "Batman" franchise taking off rather than a broader trend of superheroes becoming big business. The '90s saw many try but few succeed, with stuff like "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" more the exception rather than the rule.
All of this to say, when Lloyd Kaufman decided to make a dark superhero comedy — an R-rated and super violent one no less — it wasn't exactly a recipe for success. At least not on paper. But decades before "Deadpool" broke the Marvel mold by going R-rated and injecting comedy into the genre, "The Toxic Avenger" dared to venture into that territory.
What's more, Kaufman and Co. did it on a shoestring budget of well under $1 million. "Deadpool" gets a lot of credit for being low-budget, but it still cost north of $50 million. What Kaufman pulled off with latex, old school special effects, and can-do indie spirit is nothing shy of impressive. Even those who are put off by the nature of this sort of exploitation film should be impressed by what was accomplished here with so little.
"The Toxic Avenger" has a demented sense of humor, and it doesn't give us a typical hero either. Toxie isn't a square-jawed, muscle-bound vigilante. He's a mutant who decides to clean up the streets with straight-up violence. The film has more in common with revenge driven horror/thrillers than it does any mainstream superhero movie. All the same, it became a cult hit and started a wildly unlikely franchise.
The Toxic Avenger is a surprisingly important part of indie cinema history
"No theater would play it," Lloyd Kaufman said of "The Toxic Avenger" to Parallax View in 2010. "We couldn't get one theater to play it anywhere and then we took it to Cannes and not one deal. Nothing! And then a few months later we got one movie theater in Greenwich Village, New York, and there was a line around the theater."
That single theater paved the way for more to follow. This was also at the dawn of the VHS home video craze, which is where the movie really thrived — so much so that Kaufman eventually produced a series of sequels. That includes 1989's "The Toxic Avenger Part II" and "The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation of Toxie," also released in '89. Much later, "Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV" would arrive in 2000. A gore-soaked remake of "The Toxic Avenger" starring Peter Dinklage was also released in 2025.
Kaufman's crown jewel is an elbow grease style, gory, raunchy, rubber-suit take on superheroes that doesn't resemble anything we've seen in the 2000s, really. Sure, "Clayface" brought body horror to the DC Universe, but it's completely without a sense of humor. It's also slick and relatively expensive (for a horror movie).
It was cutting edge then and it's impressively distinctive even now. More than that, "The Toxic Avenger" helped make the empire that is Troma. It's easy to write it all off as schlock, but Troma has been a haven for indie film for decades, with filmmakers like James Gunn ("Guardians of the Galaxy") cutting their teeth there. Without this movie, who knows if the empire as we know it even exists?
You can grab "The Toxic Avenger" on 4K, Blu-ray, or DVD from Amazon.