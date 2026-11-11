Alexander Skarsgard And Olivia Colman's Romantic Fantasy Movie Is A Sleeper Box Office Hit

A sleeper box office hit has emerged. The movie in question is the romantic fantasy flick "Wicker," which stars Alexander Skarsgård ("Godzilla vs. Kong") and Olivia Colman ("The Favourite"), who was part of one of the most shocking Oscar upsets of all time, we might add. Now, she's leading one of the fall season's sneakiest hits.

Directed by Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson, "Wicker" opened in theaters on the weekend of October 23, pulling in a solid $5.7 million domestically on a reported $10 million budget. That's not bad, but it debuted at number five on the charts, and it's easy for movies like this to slip by pretty quickly. However, it's managed to hold very well, even as "Godzilla Minus Zero" ruled the box office this past weekend.

As of this writing, "Wicker" has earned $20 million domestically to go with $9 million internationally for a $29 million running total. It hasn't dropped more than 24% on a single weekend, either, meaning that it still has a lot of gas in the tank. Thus, on top of already being in a good position thanks to its reasonable budget, it's on track to profit theatrically before VOD and streaming are even factored in.

Sad to say, that's not the case all too often for smaller, non-franchise movies these days. The film's backer Black Bear has also had a rough start as a distributor in Hollywood, with its Sydney Sweeney vehicle "Christy" flopping at the box office in high-profile fashion last year. This is the hit Black Bear needed.

"Wicker," as it were, centers on an ostracized fisherwoman (Colman) who commissions the local basketmaker (Peter Dinklage) to weave her a husband (Skarsgård). But when this creation proves unexpectedly extraordinary, jealousy and upheaval threatens their quiet village.