Henry Cavill And Jake Gyllenhaal's New Action Movie Bombed At The Box Office

It was a rough weekend at the box office for Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal. The actors received top billing in the action flick "In the Grey," which has long been in the works. After months of sitting on the shelf, director Guy Ritchie's latest finally hit theaters. Unfortunately, it had a muted debut, going down in flames for all involved.

"In the Grey" opened to $2.9 million domestically and $5.2 million internationally for a global opening just north of $8 million. For a movie with a budget reportedly between $40 and $60 million, that's not great, to put it mildly. It's more bad news for Black Bear, the distributor behind Sydney Sweeney's "Christy," which flopped at the box office last year in high-profile fashion. It's also not going to do a lot for Cavill or Gyllenhaal in terms of their ability to draw a crowd as the heads of a movie in the 2020s.

The movie centers on a covert team of elite operatives who are sent to steal back a billion-dollar fortune. What begins as an impossible heist spirals into an all-out war. Eiza González ("Baby Driver"), Kristofer Hivju ("Game of Thrones"), Fisher Stevens ("Severance"), Rosamund Pike ("Now You See Me: Now You Don't"), and Carlos Bardem ("30 Coins") also star.

So, what went wrong, exactly? For one, audiences had a lot to choose from. "Michael" and "The Devil Wears Prada 2" are both crowd-pleasers that have over-performed. Curry Barker's "Obsession" also had a stronger-than-expected opening. Even though the future of the franchise is up in the air, "Mortal Kombat II" is still out there as well. This one just couldn't cut through the noise.