Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins Borrowed Part Of Its Plot From A Beloved Animated Series Episode

In each of the three "Dark Knight" trilogy films, the villains make an attempt to destroy Gotham City from within. In "Batman Begins," one of those villains is Doctor Jonathan Crane/The Scarecrow (Cillian Murphy). The head of Gotham's Arkham Asylum, Crane is obsessed with fear. With ingredients provided by the League of Shadows, he's manufactured a "fear toxin" that can drive anyone exposed to it to terror. Using Arkham inmates, Crane has been dumping the toxin into Gotham's water supply via the asylum's pipe systems.

"Scarecrow tries to infect Gotham City with fear toxin" has become a stock "Batman" plot, like in the 2015 video game "Batman: Arkham Knight" or the 2021 comic crossover "Fear State." Look back, though, and you'll find it before "Batman Begins" — specifically, in "Batman: The Animated Series" episode "Dreams in Darkness," written by Judith and Garfield Reeves-Stevens. Batman, exposed to the Scarecrow's fear toxin and suffering hallucinations, is judged insane and locked inside Arkham as a patient.

Under his doctors' noses, Scarecrow plots to dump his toxin into an underground river that flows into Gotham's reservoirs, infecting the city and sparking a mass frenzy of fear. Crane isn't doing it for ransom or a statement; a former academic, he's running a mass experiment in studying the psychological effects of fear.

Still, it's hard to write off the similarities between "Dreams in Darkness" and "Batman Begins" as coincidental. The scene of Batman (Christian Bale) defeating Crane is even taken from a different "Batman: The Animated Series" episode: Scarecrow's debut, "Nothing to Fear." Batman poisons Scarecrow with "his own medicine," causing Crane to hallucinate Batman as not merely a man in a bat costume but a demonic, man-sized bat creature.