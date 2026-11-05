James Gunn Approves Fan-Made Timeline Showing How Clayface And Blue Beetle Fit In The DC Universe

"Clayface" just expanded the DC Universe, giving fans their first introduction to the franchise's live-action Gotham City. The street-level story proved this still-fledgling cinematic enterprise can encompass an R-rated body horror just as easily as a charming crowd-pleaser like 2026's "Superman." Meanwhile, there are plenty of upcoming DCU movies that aim to similarly expand James Gunn and Peter Safran's shared universe. While the DC Studios co-heads are aiming to avoid the complexity of the erstwhile Snyderverse, you'd be forgiven for losing track of the new in-universe timeline. Now, we have an unofficial attempt to make sense of that very thing — and it's just been co-signed by Gunn himself.

User comicbookcollide posted a list of DC Universe projects on Threads in an attempt to arrange the various films and TV series into a coherent in-universe timeline. Turns out, they were pretty much on the money. Gunn responded to the post, writing, "Timelines give me anxiety, but I think this is pretty good." That's about as solid an endorsement for a fan-made timeline as you could hope for — though it should be noted that Gunn stopped short of fully endorsing the post as fact.

This particular timeline of events slots "Clayface" in as the second DCU event/project, listing the events therein as having occurred in 2021. Meanwhile, comicbookcollide also included "Blue Beetle," the 2023 film which belonged to the now-shuttered DC Extended Universe. This particular film, which Gunn has confirmed is canon to the DCU, is listed as having occurred in 2023 just prior to the events of "Creature Commandos" Season 1 — the official first DCU project. That also puts "Blue Beetle" before "Superman" and after the events of "Clayface," "The Suicide Squad," and "Peacemaker" Season 1.