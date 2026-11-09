While some folks may still understandably bristle at the idea of horror movies getting the remake treatment, there have been undeniably great ones in recent history. Following celebrated 20th century horror remakes like "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" and "The Thing," the 21st century has its own fair share of memorable chillers. Whether it's Americanized takes on foreign films or updates of longstanding fan-favorites, some of the best horror movies of the 21st century are remakes. With that in mind, we're taking a look at some of the entertaining scary movie remakes released in 2000 and beyond.

A few caveats to keep in mind for this particular list is that remakes that reuse a title but feature a vastly different story, like 2020's excellent "The Invisible Man," are omitted. Other notably enjoyable movies not included here are 2017's "It" and 2013's "Evil Dead," which we would normally recommend but not for the purposes of this list. "It" was previously adapted as a television miniseries, not as a movie, while "Evil Dead" offers a broad retelling, but its post-credits scene suggests it's in the same universe.

All right, here are the 10 best horror movie remakes of the 21st century ranked, each providing a fresh take on an established classic.